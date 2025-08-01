Puppy begins training to become service dog at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Paralympic athletes have a new ally who will be a regular at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) in Colorado Springs.

Champ is a puppy in training with the goal of becoming a partner that offers help to someone with a disability. He's also irresistible.

On Wednesday, Champ enjoyed some one-on-one time with an Olympic boxer, who also made an appearance at the museum.

KOAA News5

The non-profit, Canine Companions, and the USOPM are partnering to raise Champ. It's a natural collaboration because several Paralympians are aided by companion dogs.

"When these dogs get placed with... their people, whether it's a Paralympian or not, they really bring enhanced independence to them and allow those people to live... life to the fullest," Laurel Prudhomme, who raises service dogs, said. "It's a great match between the organizations because that's what the Paralympic movement is about as well."

Champ will live with a local puppy raiser and make regular visits for events at the museum. He's just 11 weeks old and can be overwhelmed by crowds, so his early visits will be short and get longer as his training progresses.