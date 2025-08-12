The dog days of summer aren't done with us yet: A guide to doggie swims from Mozzarella, with Denver7 Dogs

DENVER — Hey everyone, Mozzarella here! 👋 My humans have started talking about draining the big water bowls for the winter, but before they do, they're letting us doggos enjoy the rest of these dog days of summer.

And what better way to join the humans beat the heat than by some much-need play time at the pool?! My tail won't stop wagging at the thought, so if you're as equally excited to get your four-legged friends out to the water, grab those leashes and check out my paw-picked list of where to make a splash before the leaves change color.

Paws for a Dip, Thornton

Thornton City Pool, 2141 E. 95th Ave. | Saturday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The humans say it costs 5 bones for a dog like me and my favorite human to get in. Good thing they're not allowed to swim, so I get all the fetch balls to myself! Remember to bring proof of vaccination for your dog, or they won't let you in!

Wag N’ Romp, Lone Tree

Cook Creek Pool, 8711 Lone Tree Pkwy. | Saturday, Sept. 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This one sounds like a real party! More than just a giant splash zone, my human says there are vendors and an "agility course." I don't know what that is, but if it involves jumping over stuff and getting a treat, I'm in!

Dog Daze at the Bay, Broomfield

The Bay Aquatic Park, 250 Spader Way | Sept. 6

Another big water bowl for us! I've been bugging my human about this one since last year. The word on the street is it's a great place to meet other water-loving pups and chase all the tennis balls you can handle!

Bow Wow Beach Doggie Day, Water World, Federal Heights

Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St. | Saturday, Sept. 6 (with pool time sessions for the doggos starting as early as 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.)

This one sounds legendary! My human says the tickets go on sale Aug. 16, so get yours before they're all gone. It’s for a good cause, too — it helps other pups at the Riverdale Animal Shelter! And just like in Thornton, the humans aren't allowed to get in, which means I'll have more room to do my doggy paddle!

Doggie Splash and Pet Expo, Highlands Ranch

Westridge Recreation Center, 9650 Foothills Canyon Blvd. | Saturday, Sept. 6, with multiple sessions from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The human says we need a reservation for this one, and it's a little pricier at $17.42 per dog. But hey, I'm worth it! My human is staying on the sidelines for this one, too, but I'll be having a blast.

A SPECIAL BONUS FIND!

If a one-day party isn’t enough, my human says there's a big, natural water spot where we can swim almost anytime. It's a bit of a drive, but what’s a car ride when you're going to the water?

The Ultimate Swim Spot: Union Reservoir in Longmont, located at 461 County Road 26.

The cool thing about it? The humans have a special off-leash area just for us dogs on the south side of the reservoir, which means no leash, lots of room to run, and a giant lake to jump in! My tail is wagging just thinking about it.

Get out there, my furry friends, and have the best doggie swim of your life! Maybe I'll see you there and we can chase a tennis ball together!