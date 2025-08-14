City of Boulder requiring dog owners to leash pets on some trails, beginning Friday

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder will require dog owners to leash their pets on several trails, beginning Friday, to minimize the disturbances to sensitive bear habitats.

Hikers may walk their dogs off leash on many Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) trails as part of the city's Voice and Sight Tag Program. However, dogs will now need to be on leash in the following areas:



Portions of Gregory Canyon, Saddle Rock, Amphitheater and Bluebell-Baird Trails

Skunk Canyon up to Mesa Trail

Shadow Canyon South from Mesa Trail up to the intersection with Shadow Canyon North

The upper part of the Doudy Draw Trail above Springbrook Loop

The new rule will remain in effect through Monday, December 1. The city is instituting the requirement as black bears begin to eat more food in Boulder open spaces, to gain enough weight for their winter hibernation.

Pet owners and hikers can find all open space dog regulations and trail updates here.

The City of Boulder encourages the public to always leash dogs in the presence of wildlife, and advised pet owners should stay calm if you encounter a bear. Keep your distance and back away slowly while facing the animal. Talk loudly so the bear hears you. Only fight back if attacked, Boulder OSMP advised.