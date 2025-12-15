Xcel Energy may shut off power Wednesday as safety precaution due to forecasted strong winds

DENVER — Xcel Energy is considering shutting off power along the Front Range on Wednesday as a safety precaution due to the strong winds expected that afternoon.

Those gusty winds are expected west of Interstate 25 with near-critical fire weather conditions possible near the base of the foothills, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Boulder. The winds will be more widespread that evening and Friday, and will impact more communities at lower elevations. The plains and urban corridor may see more critical fire weather conditions Friday, the NWS reported. The risk for fires is elevated because of recent dry weather and near record-warm temperatures.

Mild & dry conditions are expected early in the week. By Wednesday, increasing winds and mountain snowfall are likely, along with increased fire weather conditions. #COwx pic.twitter.com/oXKSycn0Rd — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 15, 2025

In a press release issued Monday morning, Xcel Energy said as a result of these hazardous conditions, it is deciding how it may use two tools to keep communities safe.

One is the Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, or EPSS, which allows for the power lines to remain in service with extra protection settings. This is expected to be activated on Wednesday, the company said.

Power lines are more sensitive under EPSS and "can instantly stop the flow of energy if an issue is detected, like a tree branch or other object touching the line," Xcel Energy said. If that happens, the power turns off until a crew can visually inspect the line and ensure it's safe to turn it back on.

In addition to the EPSS, Xcel Energy said it is also considering a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, on Wednesday for communities along the Front Range. This means the company will proactively shut off the power in a targeted area for a limited time when wildfire risk is extremely high and EPSS is not enough. The company said in these instances, it would restore power once safe to do so.

Exact details on where the PSPS may occur have not been solidified. Denver7 will keep you updated if this changes.

"Xcel Energy’s top priority is protecting customers and communities and is committed to taking any necessary steps while also communicating quickly and clearly with customers on evolving weather conditions," Xcel Energy said in its press release.

The company said it will notify its customers who may be affected by a PSPS and is encouraging them to begin planning sooner than later. You can check their website here for the latest on this week's situation.

In April 2024, Xcel Energy cut power to 55,000 customers around the Denver metro area, leaving some of them without power for several days. A few days later, the Colorado Public Utility Commission formally opened an investigation into Xcel Energy to probe the decision to implement the precautionary outage, which Gov. Jared Polis said "went incredibly poor." That commission wrapped the investigation in October and required Xcel Energy to make several improvements. One of those was improving communication to customers before and throughout a planned power outage.

A disconnected Xcel Energy power line was partially blamed for sparking the destructive 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County, which grew very quickly due to hurricane-force winds and ended up destroying about 1,000 residences and businesses. Xcel Energy has argued that their line was not responsible and in September, agreed to pay $640 million to settle a lawsuit with the many people and companies impacted by the blaze.

West Metro Fire posted a list of reminders on Monday morning in case of a power outage:



People who use medical oxygen should ensure they have full portable tanks. Oxygen concentrators will not work during an outage. (Xcel Energy offers Colorado Medical Assistance Programs to provide extra communications about an PSPS or unplanned outage)

Always run generators outside and at least 20 feet from a structure. Never use them indoors or in a garage.

Keep generators away from combustibles, like wood and outdoor furniture.

Xcel Energy also provided a list of recommended items for a home emergency kit:



Battery-powered radio

Flashlights

Batteries

Backup phone chargers

Phone that does not require electricity

Non-electric alarm clock

Bottled water and non-perishable food

Manual can opener

First-Aid kit

Extension cords

