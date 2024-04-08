Arvada neighborhood without power two days after Saturday windstorm

ARVADA, Colo. — Xcel Energy crews are working around the clock to restore power after the company preemptively shut it off for 55,000 customers ahead of Saturday's windstorm.

Xcel Energy is reporting around 27,000 outages across the Denver metro as of Monday afternoon. That is down from more than 150,000 over the weekend.

The company said service has been restored to almost every customer, but many are still without power due to damaged lines.

Update ⚠️: Outages that may last into tomorrow are generally in the Kipling, Arvada and Boulder foothills areas, which sustained more damage from the winds. https://t.co/xf9UrxVWYz — Xcel Energy Colorado (@XcelEnergyCO) April 8, 2024

Neighbors Carrie Quinn and Shari Moosburger, who live near 66th Avenue in Arvada, have been without power since 11 p.m. Saturday. They told Denver7 they did not receive a notification about a preemptive outage. Instead, their power went out after they heard a loud "boom," which was likely the sound of nearby lines being impacted by the wind.

Moosburger said the most difficult part has been dealing with the cold.

"No heat. You know, everybody around here works from home. We’re trying to make it work," said Moosburger.

Moosburger said she's lived at her home for around 30 years and has seen this large of a delay with regaining power.

"People are going into their cars just to stay warm," she added.

"All of our stuff is in coolers. We can't keep opening coolers, we’re just eating out," said Quinn.

The neighbors said they received notifications from Xcel that their power had been restored, even though they are still without power.

"We got a notification that our power was on while we were in our house knowing it's not on, and we went back and said, "No it's still off." I think there’s been a glitch with that. I’m not really sure," added Quinn.

They told Denver7 they plan to adapt until the situation is fixed.

"We have a lot of candles," said Quinn. "We just left the freezers, and we’re gonna deal with it when we get the power back to see what we can salvage."

Denver7 reached out to Xcel Energy for a comment about a possible glitch in the notification system but has not heard back as of publication.