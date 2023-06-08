Marshall Fire likely began as a result of resident's buried fire, downed Xcel Energy powerline, sheriff says

This press conference is ongoing. This story is being updated every few minutes. Stay with Denver7 for updates.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Marshall Fire began as two separate fires, the first of which was likely sparked by a residents' buried fire from about a week prior and the second which likely began as a result of a disconnected Xcel Energy powerline, the Boulder County sheriff announced Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, multiple growing and fast-moving fires were reported around Boulder County. The blaze would eventually be identified as one large fire that, fueled by hurricane-force winds and dry fuels, ran east and over the course of 6,000-plus acres, destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. More than 35,000 people were evacuated and two people died. An estimated 1,000 pets were lost.

The Marshall Fire quickly became the most destructive fire in state history, with about $2 billion in losses.

An investigation involving both state and federal agencies launched into the cause and origin of the fire. More than 200 tips were checked, countless people were interviewed, and 266 recordings and 450 photos from deputies' body-worn cameras were analyzed.

Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson releases cause and origin of the Marshall Fire

Meanwhile, speculation spread quickly. Some people suspected a downed Xcel Energy power line, an underground coal fire or a local religious group.

On Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced it would publicly present "the investigative outcome into the cause and origin of the 2021 Marshall Fire" on Thursday morning.

First, current Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said he recognized the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire took a significant amount of time to complete. He then explained

Boulder Sheriff Curtis Johnson gets emotional remembering loss of home in the Marshall Fire

"While it took time, I can confidently say that we know what happened and why," he said.

He started by explaining that the Marshall Fire actually consisted of two fires. The first one started on a residential property along the 5300 block of Eldorado Springs Drive shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021. Six days prior, on Dec. 24, 2021, the residents lit a fire on that property to dispose of scrap wood. That day was cool and damp, with no wind. A passerby called 911 to report the fire. Mountain View Protection District firefighters and a sheriff's deputy responded. When they spoke with the resident, they determined the resident wanted to let the fire burn out and then planned to bury it, Johnson said. Because of the conditions of that day and the fact the property had a large water source available and the residents had buried the fire around 5 p.m. that day, authorities believed the residents were being responsible. There was no indication between Dec. 24 and 30 of any additional fire.

Denver7 A fire burning at a Boulder County resident's home on Dec. 24, 2021. The Marshall Fire sparked on Dec. 30, 2021.

"On Dec. 30, the high-wind event uncovered the previously buried fire and the embers were exposed to oxygen and blown into the nearby dry vegetation," he said.

It caught fire and began to spread east on the property. The residents tried to put it out, but were unable to due to the strong winds. Experts have since told the investigators that under the right conditions, smoldering combustion can occur for weeks or even months when buried.

Responding firefighters reported a shed on the property — which was widely published as a possible origin point — was not burning, however it did burn afterward. The follow-up investigation showed the shed did not have any electrical service and no indication it had started there.

The firefighters were unable to stop that fire from spreading.

About one hour later, a second fire started south of the Marshall Mesa Trailhead, Johnson said. Initially, firefighters believed this may have started as a result of the embers from the initial fire, since the second one was about 2,000 feet south and west from the first one. But investigators determined it was not likely embers moved that far against the wind. Winds were blowing from the west to the east.

Further investigation found the most likely cause of the second fire was "hot particles discharged from an Xcel Energy power line," Johnson said. After examining the power lines in the area, investigators found that one of the lines disconnected from a cross arm and was hanging low enough to touch a support brace.

Denver7

An electrical engineer and fire expert assisted with this part of the investigation. He determined that "the power line showed significant evidence of electrical arcing," which produced hot aluminum particles that were discharged into the dry fuels below the line. The expert said it's "more likely than not" that those particles started the second fire.

In the immediate wake of the fire, then-Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said confirming that information could take months. In early January 2022, former Sheriff Pelle said firefighters thought they had seen a downed power line in the area, which led to speculation that Xcel Energy's equipment may have been involved in sparking the fire. However, the company and local investigators only found a telecommunication line, he said. A couple months later, a class action lawsuit was filed by Eldorado Enterprises Inc., Eldorado Liquor Inc., and John and Jane Doe, in which they said they believed the utility company's power lines were to blame. In November, a Boulder District Court judge denied a motion filed by Xcel to dismiss that lawsuit, stating in the order that the plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged negligence. Xcel Energy sought to obtain dismissal of the class action lawsuit on grounds that it was unfounded.

During the press conference Thursday, Sheriff Johnson showed a photo of one of the involved powerlines, which had visible material missing from the line. It was not initially recognized during the inspection of the fire in the wake of the fire because the line had been reattached to the cross arm "in an effort to restore power to the area as quickly as possible," he said.

Marshall Fire Mass action lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy is to blame for Marshall Fire Kelly Dietz

Thousands of homes in the area did not have power after the fire and snow fell over the area on Dec. 31, 2021. Heating homes was a serious concern and urgent requests for Xcel Energy to restore power as fast as possible.

There were reports of a downed power line around Highway 93 and Eldorado Springs Drive. However the only line near the ground was a communication line. It did not have enough of an electrical current to start a fire, Johnson said.

The possibility of an underground coal fire was also investigated. Investigators could not locate any evidence this was related to the Marshall Fire.

Denver7 The green rectangles show coal seam vents. A disconnected Xcel Energy power line is in the lower right, in the same area. The two red boxes at the bottom indicate "specific origin areas." DA Dougherty said he does not believe the coal seem vent was responsible for the fire, but noted they are in the same area as the downed line.

"While the powerline is the most probable cause of the second fire, the underground coal fire cannot be completely ruled out," Johnson said.

At some point on Dec. 20, 2021, the two fires became one, but it's still unclear when and where this happened, Johnson said.

After all the evidence was gathered, the sheriff's office asked the district attorney's office to review the results.

At that point in the press conference, 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty was invited to speak.

DA Dougherty said from the beginning, his office promised to leave no stone unturned in an "incredible thorough, exhaustive investigation." He said his office also looked into seeing if criminal charges were appropriate in connection with the Marshall Fire's origins.

"The decision of the district attorney's office, which is that it's there's insufficient or no evidence of a crime having been committed, is consistent with the findings by the sheriff's office, investigators, the U.S. Forest Service and also the experts who worked on this case," he said.

Prosecutors not connected to the case were also brought in for input, Dougherty said.

"This fire was terribly destructive and traumatic for so many people," he said. "We make our decisions about charging criminal offenses by evidence and not based on emotion. We've gone through all of the evidence in the case and what I want to really stress to the community is: If we were to tell you today that we were filing charges, it would be wrong and unethical."

He said he understands people may have cheered if criminal charges were filed because of how much people have suffered.

He said there was no evidence that would lead to criminal charges against the resident who lived on the property where a Dec. 24, 2021 fire was buried. Fire experts said the way the residents started that fire was "reasonable and responsible," Dougherty said. There is no evidence they set a fire on Dec. 30, 2021, he said. All adults and children who were on the property at the time were interviewed. There is no evidence that the residents, after covering a nearly extinguished fire with dirt, would expect the flames to reemerge. An arson charge is not applicable, he said.

When discussing the Marshall Mesa Trailhead Fire, he said his office agreed with the sheriff's office when coming to the conclusion that while coal seam vents were relatively close to the Xcel Energy powerline suspected with starting the second fire, that it seems "more probable and more likely that it was the Xcel wire as opposed to embers from 2,000 feet away or the coal seam vents," he said, adding that he recognizes the power company may not share that view.

