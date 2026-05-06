Wet, heavy snow snaps trees across Front Range as widespread outages hit tens of thousands

DENVER — A late-season snowstorm that slammed Colorado’s Front Range Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning brought down trees and poles and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

The rain that had fallen all day Tuesday began to turn to snow in the Denver metro area around 5 p.m., as school districts announced closures.

Accumulating several inches overnight, the wet, heavy snow typical for this time of year was too much for some trees in the Denver metro area, leading to reports of broken branches, downed trees, and scattered power outages.

In Broomfield, fallen and broken tree branches across the city prompted police to warn residents to keep an eye up when walking to avoid falling branches.

In Loveland, police reported that toppled trees knocked out power to several residents, urging them to stay back from active power lines.

As of Wednesday morning, Xcel Energy reported at least 700 outages affecting more than 43,000 customers.

The company said crews are working through hazardous conditions to restore widespread outages and will prioritize large groups first, then move on to neighborhood-level and individual outages.

Xcel said additional crews are being brought in to speed power restoration.

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Skies are expected to gradually clear Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will drop sharply behind the storm.

A freeze warning goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 8 a.m. Thursday.

After the cold snap, temperatures rebound into the mid‑ to upper‑60s under mostly sunny skies.