Colorado weather blog: 4-10 inches of snow possible south of the I-70 corridor

DENVER — It's a Denver7 Weather Action Day as the Front Range braces for a significant late spring snowstorm in the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The storm is expected to peak late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. The Denver metro area could see broken tree branches from the wet, heavy snow, so be sure to shake your trees off before you go to bed! Downed power lines and power outages are also concerns along the Front Range.

Roads will likely become slick, especially during the Wednesday morning commute. Plan ahead and go slow, Denver7 Meteorologist Danielle Grant advises.

In the Colorado weather blog below, Denver7 is tracking updates on the forecast, traffic and impacts from the storm.

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Tuesday, May 5

10:50 a.m. | Cold weather shelters | The City and County of Denver announced shelters would be available beginning, Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Thursday at 11 a.m. in preparation for the incoming snowstorm and cold weather.

They include:



Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center at 2222 Lawrence Street for men.

Samaritan House Smith Road at 6240 Smith Road for women.

Urban Peak at 1630 S. Acoma Street for minors and young adults between 12 and 24 years old.

Inn at the Highland at 2601 Zuni Street for families.

10:15 a.m. | Rockies game rescheduled | The Colorado Rockies said the team's game against the New York Mets was postponed to Thursday at 1:10 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

The start time for Wednesday's game will be pushed back from 1:10 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. that same day.

Fans who purchased tickets for either game will be notified via email.

4:30 a.m. | Morning forecast | The Denver metro area is expecting between 4 and 8 inches of snow south of the I-70 mountain corridor and up to 12 inches possible near the foothills and across the Palmer Divide late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday for Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Castle Rock and surrounding areas, including the western suburbs.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Winter storm warning in Denver begins 8 p.m. Tuesday

Monday, May 4

9:11 p.m. | Red Rocks concert cancellation | Red Rocks Ampitheatre announced the Bright Eyes concert originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, will be postponed until Tuesday, May 12.

The concert venue said it will honor previously purchased tickets for the new date.

"May 12 was the only available option this year. It may not be ideal, but we’d much rather get to play this incredible venue a few days later than cancel outright. If you can’t make it next week, you will be missed," Bright Eyes said on Facebook.

4:30 p.m. | Avs Alley closed for Tuesday's game | The outdoor fan viewing area that Ball Arena set up to for the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs games will be closed for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said. The franchise owners said the decision was made due to the forecasted inclement weather to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included information about a high wind warning that was issued earlier this month. That information has been removed.