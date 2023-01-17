Weather blog: More than a foot of snow could fall in Denver area as winter storm moves in

A significant winter storm is moving into Colorado Tuesday, bringing with it a chance of more than a foot of snow in the Denver area. The expected accumulations will impact travel in the high country by late afternoon and in the Denver area by Tuesday evening.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall from the Interstate 25 Corridor eastward across the plains. Denver could see up to 13 inches by the time the system moves out of the area Wednesday.

NWS

We're keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

Tuesday

3:36 p.m. | XCEL PREPARES FOR STORM | Xcel Energy is preparing for the upcoming winter storm, the company said in a news release. They are asking customers to immediately report an outage through the app, online at xcelenergy.com/out, or by calling 1-800-895-1999.

3:32 p.m. | WARMING CENTERS | The City of Denver is offering support to help residents stay warm. It will open all currently operating recreation centers as daytime warming centers during regular business hours Wednesday. Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will also activate the McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., to expand overnight shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, through 8 a.m. Thursday.

