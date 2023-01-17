Watch Now
Weather blog: More than a foot of snow could fall in Denver area as winter storm moves in

David Zalubowski/AP
A dogwalker treks up South Pennsylvania Street after a winter storm swept over the intermountain West and dropped up to eight inches of snow Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Denver. Some locations in the mountains were forecasted to receive up to two feet of snow from the storm, which swept in from the Pacific Coast. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jan 17, 2023
A significant winter storm is moving into Colorado Tuesday, bringing with it a chance of more than a foot of snow in the Denver area. The expected accumulations will impact travel in the high country by late afternoon and in the Denver area by Tuesday evening.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall from the Interstate 25 Corridor eastward across the plains. Denver could see up to 13 inches by the time the system moves out of the area Wednesday.

READ MORE: In-depth look at the forecast | Today's forecast | Traffic radar | Interactive weather radars

We're keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

Tuesday

3:36 p.m. | XCEL PREPARES FOR STORM | Xcel Energy is preparing for the upcoming winter storm, the company said in a news release. They are asking customers to immediately report an outage through the app, online at xcelenergy.com/out, or by calling 1-800-895-1999.

3:32 p.m. | WARMING CENTERS | The City of Denver is offering support to help residents stay warm. It will open all currently operating recreation centers as daytime warming centers during regular business hours Wednesday. Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will also activate the McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., to expand overnight shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, through 8 a.m. Thursday.

