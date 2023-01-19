Warming up today with highs in the upper 30s, sunny skies

DENVER — Our snowfall totals reached 5"-10" of total snow accumulation around Denver and across the northeast plains on Wednesday. Officially at D.I.A. we had 9.2 inches of snow.

Roads will be slick and snow-covered in areas for Thursday morning — many roads in northeastern Colorado and the plains are impassible and travel will be extremely difficult across Nebraska.

Along with the snow came cold temperatures. Highs temperatures will stay in the low to mid-30s this week with nighttime lows in the teens.

We have another chance for light snow on Friday. Heaviest snow will be in SE Colorado-Winter Storm Watches go into effect Friday afternoon for those areas. Yet another storm may bring more snow Sunday night and Monday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.