A strong winter storm brings snow across the mountains and metro area

DENVER — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Denver and the northeast plains of Colorado through Wednesday afternoon. A strong storm system will move across the state, spreading heavy snow over the mountains and across the northeast quarter of Colorado and over most of Nebraska today.

The snow will continue for the Wednesday morning commute. Current indications are for 5"-10" of total snow accumulation around Denver and across the northeast plains through Wednesday.

Roads will be slick and snow-covered in areas, but the heavier snow will gradually taper off tonight. Many roads in northeastern Colorado may become impassible and travel will be extremely difficult across Nebraska.

Along with the snow will come cold temperatures. Highs temperatures will stay in the low to mid-30s this week with nighttime lows in the teens.

Thursday will be dry and cold, followed by another chance for light snow on Friday. Yet another storm may bring more snow Sunday night and Monday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.