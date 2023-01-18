More than 20 vehicles involved in I-70 pileup near Strasburg; interstate shut down

DENVER — A winter storm that dumped several inches of snow in the Denver area Wednesday is wreaking havoc on Interstate 70 near Strasburg as multiple crashes involving more than 20 vehicles have led to a massive pileup in the area. One person sustained minor injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down both directions of I-70 both from Denver to the Kansas state line after 12 semi-tractor trailers and nine passenger vehicles were involved in several crashes. The highway is expected to remain closed until Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 313 amid whiteout conditions along the corridor, according to Master Trooper Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol.

The first call into CSP dispatch was regarding a jack-knifed semi. Soon after, other vehicles got caught up in the crash, Cutler said.

The CSP spokesperson said several of the big rigs involved in the crash have leaking saddle tanks, creating hazmat conditions. A hazmat team is on scene trying to contain the fuel spills.

Cutler said there are 50-60 semis parked on the interstate as crews try to clear a path for the trucks.

Weather conditions have prompted the closure of several other highways in Colorado. Here is a list of closures as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday: