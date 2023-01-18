Say it ain’t snow! Colorado winter storm makes it into the record books

DENVER — The Denver area was walloped with a decent amount of snow during a two-day snowfall event that moved into the area Tuesday evening and planted itself into the January weather record books.

The 8.6 inches of snow that fell at Denver International Airport as of 3:45 p.m. has placed this storm at No. 10 in Denver’s Top 10 “2” Day Total Snowfalls for January, according to the National Weather Service.

But the storm isn’t done yet! Another two inches of snow in Denver is possible until at least 5 p.m. when winter weather advisories are set to expire.

The latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service can be found here.

This storm also tied the record for the Top 5 largest one-day January snowfalls in Denver, which was set in 1989.

The more than eight inches of snow that have fallen so far has already exceeded the average for the month that Denver typically sees, which is seven inches, according to the NWS.

January ranks the fourth snowiest month in the city, behind March, November and December, with an average of five days of snowfall.

The storm system is continuing to progress east-northeast and will be over eastern Nebraska and Kansas by mid-evening, so snowfall is expected to ease up considerably in the Denver area by late afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and cold, followed by another chance for light snow on Friday. Yet another storm may bring more snow Sunday night and Monday.