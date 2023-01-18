Colorado snow totals for Jan. 17-18, 2023 snowstorm

DENVER — A highly unusual spring-like winter storm came through the Front Range late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, creating treacherous driving conditions along the Urban Corridor and dropping some much needed snow across Colorado.

Widespread, albeit light snow, will continue across the Urban Corridor and the eastern plains through Wednesday evening into the afternoon hours, but it will taper off by the evening. One to two inches of additional snow is expected with more for the eastern plains by tonight.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 12 p.m. Wednesday.

1 SE Wolf Creek Pass — 52 inches

3 S Vallecito — 15 inches

1 NNW Monarch Pass — 15 inches

Ouray — 11.7 inches

3 W Pagosa Springs — 10.5 inches

2 SSW Telluride, CO — 10 inches

5 WSW Durango — 9.5 inches

3 N Skyway — 9 inches

10 NW Kremmling — 9 inches

6 NE Pagosa Springs — 9 inches

5 S Manila Village — 8.8 inches

5 NNW Pagosa Springs — 8.7 inches

Denver International Airport — 8.6 inches

7 NE Sawpit — 8.5 inches

1 E Holyoke — 8 inches

7 ESE Mancos — 8 inches

1 SW Cortez — 7.8 inches

8 WNW Pagosa Springs — 7.8 inches

1 SSW Denver Intl Airport — 7.7 inches

4 W Pagosa Springs — 7.5 inches

Breckenridge — 7.5 inches

Bellvue — 7.4 inches

2 SE Wilkerson Pass — 7.2 inches

1 ENE 11-mile Canyon — 7 inches

10 WSW Cahone — 7 inches

7 E Virginia Dale — 7 inches

9 NePonderosa Park — 7 inches

3 NW Mishawaka — 7 inches

1 NW Yellow Jacket — 7 inches

4 NNW Kelim — 7 inches

1 SW Copper Mountain — 7 inches

Elizabeth — 6.7 inches

4 S Arapahoe Park — 6.7 inches

3 E Buckhorn Mountain — 6.5 inches

1 NNE Fort Collins — 6.5 inches

2 SSE Breckenridge — 6.5 inches

3 ESE Buckhorn Mountain — 6.4 inches

3 WNW Fairplay — 6.2 inches

15 NW De Beque — 6 inches

3 NNW Horsetooth Mountain — 6 inches

4 NE Firestone — 6 inches

10 E Arapahoe Park — 6 inches

3 NE Cripple Creek — 6 inches

2 ENE Vail — 6 inches

4 SSW Dolores — 6 inches

0.5 N Meeker — 6 inches

5 W Aspen Park — 6 inches

1 ENE Nunn — 6 inches

3 ESE Longmont — 6 inches

2 W Fort Collins — 6 inches

3 SW Holyoke — 5.9 inches

5 W Toponas — 5.9 inches

2 WNW Erie — 5.9 inches

5 ESE Erie — 5.8 inches

6 NNE Bethune — 5.8 inches

4 NW Hardin — 5.8 inches

4 S Vallecito — 5.8 inches

9 N Bethune — 5.8 inches

2 SE Horsetooth Mountain — 5.7 inches

Boulder — 5.6 inches

Ken Caryl — 5.5 inches

Commerce City — 5.5 inches

2 NW Loveland — 5.5 inches

1 W Firestone — 5.5 inches

3 S Erie — 5.5 inches

3 SSW Buckley AFB — 5.5 inches

2 NW Frederick — 5.5 inches

2 W Johnstown — 5.5 inches

5 ESE Arapahoe Park — 5.5 inches

Camprion — 5.5 inches

4 ESE Foxfield — 5.5 inches

3 SSW Boulder — 5.5 inches

3 N Lochbuie — 5.4 inches

7 NW Cuchara — 5.4 inches

2 SW Niwot — 5.4 inches

2 WSW Buckley AFB — 5.4 inches

1 WNW Northglenn— 5.3 inches

1 NW Greeley — 5.3 inches

5 S Fort Collins — 5.3 inches

2 NW Loveland — 5.3 inches

2 WNW Erie —5.3 inches

4 SSW Mead — 5.3 inches

2 ESE Commerce City — 5.3 inches

6 N Hyde — 5.3 inches

4 ESE Foxfield — 5.3 inches

3 NW Parker — 5.3 inches

1 NNW Loveland — 5.2 inches

2 E Greeley — 5.2 inches

1 ENE Greeley — 5.2 inches

2 NNE Loveland — 5.2 inches

4 S Fort Collins — 5.2 inches

1 NNW Erie — 5.2 inches

4 SSW Buckley AFB — 5.2 inches

1 W Brighton — 5.2 inches

Greeley — 5.2 inches

2 NW Longmont — 5.2 inches

3 NNE Broomfield — 5.2 inches

2 WNW Timnath — 5.1 inches

2 NNE Erie — 5.1 inches

Sterling — 5.1 inches

3 N Cedaredge — 5.1 inches

3 NE Longmont — 5.1 inches

Wray — 5.1 inches

Yuma — 5 inches

2 WSW Greeley — 5 inches

2 SW Niwot — 5 inches

2 SSE Lafayette — 5 inches

WSW Lafayette — 5 inches

1 NNE Lafayette — 5 inches

2 SW Golden — 5 inches

4 N Wray — 5 inches

4 NNE Wray — 5 inches

Briggsdale — 5 inches

1 S Laporte — 5 inches

1 NNW Campion — 5 inches

1 SE Campion — 5 inches

1 W Boulder — 5 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village — 5 inches

Aspen Springs — 5 inches

3 E Confier — 5 inches

2 WSW Greeley — 5 inches

2 ENE Greeley — 5 inches

2 SW Cherry Hills Villa — 5 inches

2 SW Golden — 5 inches

1 S Denver — 5 inches

1 SE Greenwood Village — 5 inches

3 ENE Shamball — 5 inches

4 NNE Florissant — 5 inches

4 NNE Wray — 5 inches

4 N Wray —O 5 inches

Yuma — 5 inches

Fort Collins — 4.9 inches

4 WSW Berthoud — 4.9 inches

4 ESE Denver — 4.9 inches

4 Wnw Kassler — 4.9 inches

1 S Greeley — 4.9 inches

3 WSW Arapahoe Park — 4.9 inches

1 NW Foxfield — 4.9 inches

2 N Aspen Park — 4.9 inches

2 W Vail — 4.8 inches

Silverton — 4.8 inches

2 N Timnath — 4.8 inches

4 ESE Horsetooth Mountain — 4.8 inches

2 S Fort Collins — 4.8 inches

3 S Windsor — 4.8 inches

1 ESE Timnath — 4.8 inches

2 WNW Estes Park — 4.8 inches

1 NE Glen Haven — 4.8 inches

2 W Loveland — 4.8 inches

1 NW Pinewood Springs — 4.8 inches

2 SW Estes Park — 4.8 inches

2 N Campion — 4.8 inches

2 E Longmont — 4.8 inches

2 WSW Northglenn — 4.8 inches

3 SSW Crescent Village — 4.8 inches

2 W Garden City — 4.8 inches

4 WNW Greeley — 4.8 inches

2 E Denver — 4.8 inches

2 SSW Brookvale — 4.8 inches

6 N Gary — 4.8 inches

4 NNE Vallecito — 4.8 inches

4 NNE Fort Collins — 4.7 inches

1 N Fort Collins — 4.7 inches

3 W Fort Collins — 4.7 inches

3 NNW Campion — 4.7 inches

3 WNW Loveland — 4.7 inches

2 S Estes Park — 4.7 inches

2 SSW Berthoud — 4.7 inches

Longmont — 4.7 inches

1 E Superior — 4.7 inches

2 E Broomfield — 4.7 inches

3 NW Boulder — 4.7 inches

4 W La Salle — 4.7 inches

1 NE Denver — 4.7 inches

2 W Ken Caryl — 4.7 inches

Brush — 4.7 inches

3 SSE Silver Plume — 4.6 inches

4 E Laporte — 4.6 inches

2 SSE Laporte — 4.6 inches

2 SE Timnath — 4.6 inches

3 N Marshall — 4.6 inches

2 NE Northglenn — 4.6 inches

1 SE Frederick — 4.6 inches

2 NW Boulder — 4.6 inches

3 SSW Boulder — 4.6 inches

5 SE Commerce City — 4.6 inches

4 WSW Eaton — 4.6 inches

1 WSW Greenwood Village — 4.6 inches

3 NW Sheridan — 4.6 inches

1 NW Heeney — 4.5 inches

2 NW Loveland Pass — 4.5 inches

Creede — 4.5 inches

1 SSE Wellington — 4.5 inches

2 NE Wellington — 4.5 inches

