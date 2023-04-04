Flurries expected to continue throughout day, impacting travel in Denver area

DENVER — Snow is ongoing across the Denver area Tuesday and will continue into over the next several hours, according to the National Weather Service. Periods of moderate to heavy snow is possible in the foothills.

Snow totals are expected to be around 1 to 2 inches for the Denver metro area. But snow-covered roads are impacting travel across the Front Range.

A large crash involving around 20 vehicles shut down northbound Interstate 25 near Castle Rock for more than an hour Tuesday morning. Travel impacts are anticipated to continue into the evening.

A semi tractor-trailer crash on eastbound Interstate 70 west of Georgetown has prompted CDOT to shut down traffic to one lane. It happened at 11:40 a.m. The truck's cab detached and rolled, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There is no word on injuries at this time.

Motor Carrier, Hazardous Materials, and 1A Troopers are currently dealing with a CMV crash on I70 MP226, just west of Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/BJhKeeKEkg — CSP_MCSAP (@CSP_MCSAP) April 4, 2023

Denver and most of the plains will reach the mid-30s and valleys and mountains will remain in the mid-teens to low 20s. Flurries will continue at higher elevations through the morning.

Tuesday brings off-and-on snow throughout the day

For Wednesday, slightly colder temperatures will set in, with readings only in the 30s. We’ll see another wave of snow showers in the mountains and a chance of snow over the plains. A number of winter weather alerts have been issued for the northern and central mountains and remain in effect until early Wednesday.

Weather will begin to improve by Thursday, but we may see continued isolated snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will warm back into the 50s across the Denver area this weekend.

Denver has seen an above-average amount of snowfall this season. So far, 46.7 inches of snow has fallen in Denver for the 2022-2023 season. The system moving into the area Tuesday may bump that up slightly, but NWS forecasters don't expect a lot of moisture from this storm.

April ranks as Denver's 5th snowiest month and accounts for approximately 13% of the annual snowfall of 53.8 inches, according to the NWS. Denver sees about 8-10 inches on average during the month.

Stay with Denver7 for updates to potential snow totals and timing on the storm.