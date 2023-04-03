More 60s and sunshine in Denver to kick off the week, snow and cold Tuesday

DENVER — It will be another warm spring day across the Denver metro area, with mostly sunny skies and highs well into the 60s this afternoon.

The wind will kick up again this afternoon and that will lead to more high fire danger. We could see gusts at around 55 mph and sustained winds from 20 to 35 mph.

Our next storm will roll in tonight. We'll see a light rain-snow mix overnight, with light snow throughout the day on Tuesday. It looks like we'll see around 1 to 2 inches of snow across the Denver metro area by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be about 30 to 35 degrees colder than today, with highs in the 30s.

Heavier snow is expected in the mountains over the next three days. A number of winter weather alerts have been issued for the northern and central mountains and remain in effect until early Wednesday.

