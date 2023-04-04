Large multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-25 near Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — About 20 vehicles crashed on northbound Interstate 25 in Castle Rock on Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary investigation by Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said the road is currently closed from Plum Creek Parkway to Meadows Parkway.

Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with CSP said the crash was first reported around 10:09 a.m.

Medical crews are on their way to the scene. It's not yet clear if anybody was injured.

The roads are wet in the area due to an on-and-off rain-snow mix.

Southbound lanes remain open.

This is a developing story and will be updated.