Sunny, mild and breezy Sunday, with more snow on the way Tuesday

Highs in the upper 60s this afternoon in Denver
A beautiful day with highs near 70 in Denver with elevated fire danger in southeast Colorado. Snow and colder temps return to the metro early next week.
Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 02, 2023
DENVER — Warmer weather will return for the rest of our first weekend in April, with highs on Sunday in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Soak up the sun while it's here- snow will return, with cold air by Tuesday!

Expect mostly sunny skies across the Denver area, with pleasant, spring-like conditions in the mountains. Highs will top out in the 40s over the high country.

Winds across the Front Range will kick up this afternoon strong. Gusty conditions and low relatively humidity will prevail over the southeastern portion of the state, leading to high fire danger again today.

The next chance for rain and snow will arrive over western Colorado on Monday and move through the Denver-area Tuesday and Wednesday.

