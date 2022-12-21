Dangerously cold temperatures and snow on the way

DENVER — We are bracing for a powerful arctic air mass that will push southward into the state today. This will be one of the strongest cold fronts that we've seen in quite some time.

Highs today will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s across the metro-area. The winds will shift this afternoon and temperatures will plummet quickly for the evening commute, especially across northern Colorado.

The cold front will bring some snow Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. The northern and central mountains can expect 6 to 12 inches of snow - mainly tonight. Denver and surrounding communities along the I-25 Corridor will likely see 2 to 4 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wednesday night for the snow moving through.

Thursday will be very cold, with a morning low of 11 degrees below zero and the afternoon "high" around zero. The cold arctic air will be dry, with perhaps just some ice crystals floating in the frigid atmosphere.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect starting Wednesday evening through Friday and Coloradans are asked to prepare for dangerous wind chills dropping as low as 25 to 50 degrees below zero. This kind of cold is certainly life threatening, so be prepared if you will be traveling.

Friday will stay very cold with highs of only 10-15 degrees above zero. Christmas Eve will be milder with highs in the middle 30s.

Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with highs in the middle 40s and Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low 50s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.