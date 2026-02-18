Colorado’s strongest gusts hit 71 mph as winds fuel fires and deadly I‑25 crash. Here are the top speeds

DENVER — The powerful winds that slammed Colorado on Tuesday whipped up fires and dust, causing fire evacuations and visibility issues for drivers that contributed to a deadly pile-up on Interstate 25.

Tuesday’s winds had a sustained force of up to 35 mph in some areas and gusts reaching 71 mph, the highest recorded speed as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

That 71 mph wind speed was clocked at Berthoud Pass, which was dealing with blowing snow and near-whiteout conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

In Denver, gusts reached up to 55 mph at the airport.

Heavy winds, which led to a dangerous reduction in visibility for drivers, are partly to blame for a massive pile-up on I-25 near Pueblo that killed at least four people and injured over two dozen others.

Meanwhile, on the Eastern Plains, winds whipped up fires, spreading flames that charred thousands of acres and forced evacuations, which have since been canceled.

Here are the top wind speeds recorded in Colorado as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:

1 ENE Berthoud Pass – 71 MPH

3 ESE Buckeye – 69 MPH

Fort Morgan Airport – 66 MPH

1 NNW Akron – 66 MPH

3 S Cedar Point – 65 MPH

6 W Carr – 64 MPH

5 SW Elkdale – 64 MPH

5 NNW Nunn – 64 MPH

3 N Pawnee Buttes – 63 MPH

3 ESE Shamballa – 62 MPH

1 W Masters – 62 MPH

Virginia Dale – 62 MPH

7 SSW Hugo – 61 MPH

2 ENE Wiggins – 61 MPH

1 E Limon – 60 MPH

1 SSE Agate – 60 MPH

2 NNE Natural Fort – 59 MPH

4 SSW Lyons – 59 MPH

1 NE Crisman – 59 MPH

7 WNW Antero Reservoir – 59 MPH

5 S Greenland – 59 MPH

4 S Keenesburg – 59 MPH

4 SE Keystone – 59 MPH

8 S Holyoke – 59 MPH

1 E Arapahoe Park – 58 MPH

1 ENE Milliken – 58 MPH

1 ESE Akron – 58 MPH

2 S Cheesman Reservoir – 58 MPH

2 ENE Parker – 57 MPH

1 NNW Greenland – 57 MPH

2 W Keenesburg – 57 MPH

1 NNW Briggsdale – 57 MPH

3 ESE Niwot – 56 MPH

3 NE Boulder – 56 MPH

3 WNW Loveland – 56 MPH

Morrison – 56 MPH

3 SW Rocky Flats – 56 MPH

2 S Winter Park – 56 MPH

2 NNE New Raymer – 55 MPH

5 N Pawnee Pass – 55 MPH

3 NE Lone Tree – 55 MPH

3 SE Tolland – 55 MPH

5 E Prospect Valley – 55 MPH

2 SE Denver Intl Airport – 55 MPH

1 S Copper Mountain – 55 MPH