At least 4 killed, 29 injured in massive pile-up on I-25 south of Pueblo, Colorado State Patrol says

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Heavy winds which led to a dangerous reduction in visibility for drivers are partly to blame for a massive pile-up on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo that killed at least four people and injured many others, troopers with the Colorado State Patrol said early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on southbound I-25 at milepost 92, involved over 30 vehicles, including 6 semi-trucks, according to the CSP.

A total of 29 people were injured in the pile-up and were transferred to area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not currently known, a CSP spokesperson said.

Scripps News Group Colorado Springs reported their TV news crew saw around 15 ambulances come and go from the scene before CSP troopers asked them to leave the scene.



UCHealth officials confirmed with Scripps News Colorado Springs that it has activated its incident command center, and they have treated at least 12 patients so far.

Officials from St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo told Scripps News Colorado Springs it activated its mass casualty alert, and they have treated at least 7 patients transferred there.

The Pueblo Fire Department is responding to the scene, which is located around 3 miles south of the city limits at mile post 93.

Northbound I-25 is closed at milepost 93, while southbound I-25 is closed at milepost 94, the CSP spokesperson said.

A sizable portion of the state, including Pueblo, is currently under a high wind warning until 5 p.m. due to westerly winds that could reach gusts up to the 65 mph in some areas.

"Due to low visibility, drivers are urged to delay traveling until conditions improve," the CPS said. "If travel is necessary, avoid I-25 in this area, use caution, and reduce speed."

The CSP is also urging drivers to check COtrip for real-time updates on road conditions.

The identity of those killed in the crash will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner once family has been notified, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit, and the final numbers will be updated after all vehicles have been cleared from the scene, a CSP spokesperson added.

