Wind-driven wildfires trigger evacuations, char hundreds of acres on Colorado's Eastern Plains

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple wind-whipped blazes on Colorado’s Eastern Plains have prompted evacuation orders as they scorch hundreds of acres on Tuesday.

A fast‑moving Elbert County wildfire driven by strong winds has triggered evacuation orders in Lincoln County, authorities said Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is ordering residents living in the area from County Road 2T to County Road 22. Also, residents north of County Road 2W.

AirNow.gov

A shelter has been established at the sheriff's substation in Limon.

The National Weather Service reported that the fire is burning east of Matheson and is nearing the Lincoln County line.

Two fires continue with one moving into southwestern Morgan county northwest of Hoyt. The other remains east of Matheson over Elbert county and is nearing the Lincoln county line. #cowx pic.twitter.com/inkO3MSWyZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 17, 2026

The size of the blaze is not known.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural loss at this time.

At the same time, in Weld and Morgan counties, crews are battling another wind-driven blaze.

Officials said about seven agencies are involved in fighting the fire, which has grown to about 300 acres.

The Morgan County Sheriff told Denver7 that crews "are starting to get a good handle" on the fire, but that mop-up efforts will take some time.

No evacuations were reported in that fire.

This is a developing story