Coldest wind chill temperatures recorded in Colorado this weekend

BOULDER, Colo. — Cold temperatures paired with strong gusts made wind chill temperatures around Colorado, especially at elevation, plunge well below zero this weekend, with one location clocking below -50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
That bitter cold started on Friday and continued through Monday morning. This afternoon, it has started to release its grip with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast to start the week. Temperatures will swing higher as we head into a warming trend.
Sunday didn't let up much for the AFC Championship in Denver, with doctors warning fans about frostbite. But Denver was far from the coldest recorded wind chill — Berthoud Pass nabbed the No. 1 spot with a recording of -53 degrees. That pass is no stranger to topping lists of the coldest places in the state. Back in September 2023, it recorded the coldest spot in the Continental United States.
These are the coldest wind chill temperatures recorded by the NWS Boulder office between Jan. 23-26, 2026:
- Berthoud Pass: -53 degrees
- Dillon: -49 degrees
- Winter Park: -46 degrees
- US 40 at Fraser Flats: -45 degrees
- Red Cliff Pass: -42 degrees
- Copper Mountain: -42 degrees
- 1.6 SE Tabernash: -40 degrees
- Silverthorne West: -40 degrees
- Highway 9 Grand/Summit counties line: -38 degrees
- Granby: -37 degrees
- Granby Airport: -37 degrees
- Limon: -37 degrees
- Vail Pass: -36 degrees
- Jefferson: - 35 degrees
- Dearfield: -35 degrees
- Harbison Meadow (Grand County): -34 degrees
- Wilkerson Pass: -34 degrees
- Larand (Jackson County): -33 degrees
- Dakota Hill (Gilpin County): -33 degrees
- Fort Morgan: -32 degrees
- Crow Creek (Weld County): -32 degrees
- Wiggins Bijou Creek: -31 degrees
- Kremmling: -30 degrees
- Lake George: -30 degrees
- 3.2 SE Limon: -30 degrees
- Breckenridge: -30 degrees
- Severance: -30 degrees
- Conifer: -29 degrees
- Hugo: -29 degrees
- Briggsdale: -29 degrees
- Punkin Center (Lincoln County): -28 degrees
- 1.3 W Frisco: -28 degrees
- Denver: -28 degrees
- Parshall: -28 degrees
- 2 NW Pawnee Buttes: -28 degrees
- Herman Gulch off I-70: -28 degrees
- Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research (INSTAAR): -27 degrees
- 2 W of Eisenhower Tunnel: -27 degrees
- 4.9 N Nunn (Weld County): -27 degrees
- Greeley-Weld County Airport: -27 degrees
- Fairplay: -27 degrees
- Cherokee Park (Larimer County): -27 degrees
- Nederland: -26 degrees
- Cowdrey (Jackson County): -26 degrees
- Eaton: -26 degrees
- CSU's Agricultural Research, Development and Education Center: -26 degrees
- Christman Air Field (Larimer County): -26 degrees
- Wolford Mountain Reservoir (Grand County): -26 degrees
- 2.3 NE Ovid (Sedgewick County): -26 degrees
- Cope (Washington County): -26 degrees
- Brush (Washington County): -26 degrees
- 5 WNW Elbert: -25 degrees
- Willow Creek RAWS (Jackson County): - 25 degrees
- Crook (Sedgewick County): -25 degrees
- Fort Collins East: -25 degrees
- Keyser Ridge (Grand County): -25 degrees
- Brush: -24 degrees
- Gunsight (Grand County): -24 degrees
- 1 NNE New Raymer (Weld County): -24 degrees
- Hoosier Pass: -24 degrees
- Kersey: -24 degrees
- Karval (Lincoln County): -24 degrees
- Sterling: -24 degrees
- Walden: -24 degrees
- Longmont Airport: -24 degrees
- Evergreen: -24 degrees
- Silver Plume: -24 degrees
- Greenland 1 NW (Douglas County): -24 degrees
- Greenland (Douglas County): -24 degrees
- Holyoke: -24 degrees
- Cedar Point: -23 degrees
- I-25 at Wyoming border: -23 degrees
- Akron (Washington County): -23 degrees
- Stoneham (Logan County): -23 degrees
- Stub Creek (Larimer County): -23 degrees
- North Rollinsville: -23 degrees
- Black Hawk: -23 degrees
- Aspen Springs: -23 degrees
- Kelly Air Park (Elbert County): -23 degrees
- Pickle Gulch (Gilpin County): -22 degrees
- Bailey: -22 degrees
- Iliff (Logan County): -22 degrees
- Berthoud: -22 degrees
- Bennett: -21 degrees
- Centennial: -21 degrees
- Red Feather Lakes: -21 degrees
- Woodrow (Washington County): -21 degrees
- Green Ridge (Jackson County): -21 degrees
- Como (Park County): -21 degrees
- Jones Hill (Park County): -20 degrees
- La Salle: -20 degrees
- Ault: -20 degrees
- Hartsel: -20 degrees
- Ward: -20 degrees
- 6.0 NW Deer Trail: -20 degrees
- Crescent Village (Boulder County): -20 degrees
- Denver International Airport: -20 degrees
- Littleton: -20 degrees
- Elizabeth: -20 degrees
- Soda Creek (Summit County): -20 degrees
- 7 WNW Simla: -20 degrees
- Pinecliffe: -20 degrees
- 3.9 W Trail Ridge: -20 degrees
