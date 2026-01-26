Coldest wind chill temperatures recorded in Colorado this weekend

BOULDER, Colo. — Cold temperatures paired with strong gusts made wind chill temperatures around Colorado, especially at elevation, plunge well below zero this weekend, with one location clocking below -50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

That bitter cold started on Friday and continued through Monday morning. This afternoon, it has started to release its grip with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast to start the week. Temperatures will swing higher as we head into a warming trend.

Sunday didn't let up much for the AFC Championship in Denver, with doctors warning fans about frostbite. But Denver was far from the coldest recorded wind chill — Berthoud Pass nabbed the No. 1 spot with a recording of -53 degrees. That pass is no stranger to topping lists of the coldest places in the state. Back in September 2023, it recorded the coldest spot in the Continental United States.

These are the coldest wind chill temperatures recorded by the NWS Boulder office between Jan. 23-26, 2026:

Berthoud Pass: -53 degrees

Dillon: -49 degrees

Winter Park: -46 degrees

US 40 at Fraser Flats: -45 degrees

Red Cliff Pass: -42 degrees

Copper Mountain: -42 degrees

1.6 SE Tabernash: -40 degrees

Silverthorne West: -40 degrees

Highway 9 Grand/Summit counties line: -38 degrees

Granby: -37 degrees

Granby Airport: -37 degrees

Limon: -37 degrees

Vail Pass: -36 degrees

Jefferson: - 35 degrees

Dearfield: -35 degrees

Harbison Meadow (Grand County): -34 degrees

Wilkerson Pass: -34 degrees

Larand (Jackson County): -33 degrees

Dakota Hill (Gilpin County): -33 degrees

Fort Morgan: -32 degrees

Crow Creek (Weld County): -32 degrees

Wiggins Bijou Creek: -31 degrees

Kremmling: -30 degrees

Lake George: -30 degrees

3.2 SE Limon: -30 degrees

Breckenridge: -30 degrees

Severance: -30 degrees

Conifer: -29 degrees

Hugo: -29 degrees

Briggsdale: -29 degrees

Punkin Center (Lincoln County): -28 degrees

1.3 W Frisco: -28 degrees

Denver: -28 degrees

Parshall: -28 degrees

2 NW Pawnee Buttes: -28 degrees

Herman Gulch off I-70: -28 degrees

Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research (INSTAAR): -27 degrees

2 W of Eisenhower Tunnel: -27 degrees

4.9 N Nunn (Weld County): -27 degrees

Greeley-Weld County Airport: -27 degrees

Fairplay: -27 degrees

Cherokee Park (Larimer County): -27 degrees

Nederland: -26 degrees

Cowdrey (Jackson County): -26 degrees

Eaton: -26 degrees

CSU's Agricultural Research, Development and Education Center: -26 degrees

Christman Air Field (Larimer County): -26 degrees

Wolford Mountain Reservoir (Grand County): -26 degrees

2.3 NE Ovid (Sedgewick County): -26 degrees

Cope (Washington County): -26 degrees

Brush (Washington County): -26 degrees

5 WNW Elbert: -25 degrees

Willow Creek RAWS (Jackson County): - 25 degrees

Crook (Sedgewick County): -25 degrees

Fort Collins East: -25 degrees

Keyser Ridge (Grand County): -25 degrees

Brush: -24 degrees

Gunsight (Grand County): -24 degrees

1 NNE New Raymer (Weld County): -24 degrees

Hoosier Pass: -24 degrees

Kersey: -24 degrees

Karval (Lincoln County): -24 degrees

Sterling: -24 degrees

Walden: -24 degrees

Longmont Airport: -24 degrees

Evergreen: -24 degrees

Silver Plume: -24 degrees

Greenland 1 NW (Douglas County): -24 degrees

Greenland (Douglas County): -24 degrees

Holyoke: -24 degrees

Cedar Point: -23 degrees

I-25 at Wyoming border: -23 degrees

Akron (Washington County): -23 degrees

Stoneham (Logan County): -23 degrees

Stub Creek (Larimer County): -23 degrees

North Rollinsville: -23 degrees

Black Hawk: -23 degrees

Aspen Springs: -23 degrees

Kelly Air Park (Elbert County): -23 degrees

Pickle Gulch (Gilpin County): -22 degrees

Bailey: -22 degrees

Iliff (Logan County): -22 degrees

Berthoud: -22 degrees

Bennett: -21 degrees

Centennial: -21 degrees

Red Feather Lakes: -21 degrees

Woodrow (Washington County): -21 degrees

Green Ridge (Jackson County): -21 degrees

Como (Park County): -21 degrees

Jones Hill (Park County): -20 degrees

La Salle: -20 degrees

Ault: -20 degrees

Hartsel: -20 degrees

Ward: -20 degrees

6.0 NW Deer Trail: -20 degrees

Crescent Village (Boulder County): -20 degrees

Denver International Airport: -20 degrees

Littleton: -20 degrees

Elizabeth: -20 degrees

Soda Creek (Summit County): -20 degrees

7 WNW Simla: -20 degrees

Pinecliffe: -20 degrees

3.9 W Trail Ridge: -20 degrees

