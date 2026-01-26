Frozen dreams: New England Patriots end Denver Broncos shot at the 2026 Super Bowl

DENVER — Empower Field turned into a snow globe during the AFC Championship game, with Broncos Country wondering if even Mother Nature was against them. The Denver Broncos lost to the New England Patriots 10-7 and missed a field goal in the fourth quarter to tie it up.

Besides the upsetting loss, Broncos fans faced the cold reality of shattered Super Bowl dreams as they left Empower Field.

"Oh, it's the walk of shame, everybody. I'm freezing. I'm embarrassed. Have a good night," Sean McCalam said.

"It wasn't the outcome we wanted today, but totally worth it," Ethan Shwab told Denver7. "First snow game, killer atmosphere, can't ask anything else for the Broncos."

Fans were decked out in orange and blue, bundled up in multiple layers, ready for the anticipated snow. Andrew Sam was among those who came prepared for whatever Mother Nature would bring.

"I knew it would. Yeah, I'm from Denver. I knew it was going to get crazy, but grandma approved the outfit, so I was ready to roll," Sam said.

Fan reaction was mixed after this loss. Some did give Stidham credit for his performance, whereas others wondered if Bo Nix would have changed the outcome. As for the future, Broncos Country is split between those expecting a Super Bowl next year and those calling for changes.

"I love him as a head coach, but not an offensive coordinator," McCalam said. "It's time to give it up for someone else."

"We will be here next year, better offense, same defense, we are going to do it," Schwab said.

"Little bit upset right now, but I feel like it gives us an opportunity to rebuild next year, so I think this gives us a chance to rebuild and go to the Super Bowl next year, Larry Medina said.