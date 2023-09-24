Brrr-thoud Pass: Colorado was home to coldest spot in Continental U.S. Saturday

The first day of fall brought frigid temperatures on Colorado's Berthoud Pass.

The mountain pass near Winter Park recorded the coldest temperature in the entire Continental U.S. Saturday at a bitter 19 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Berthoud Pass was the coldest spot in the CONUS today with a low of 19F. #COwx https://t.co/SKwyaNT9Yc — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 24, 2023

Vernon, Texas, meanwhile, recorded the hottest temperature in the Continental U.S. Saturday at 109 degrees. Vernon is located just east of the Texas panhandle near the Oklahoma border.

In Denver, it was a normal day, with the high and low temperatures at DIA of 78 and 44, respectively, falling right in line with daily averages.

