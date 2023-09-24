Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Brrr-thoud Pass: Colorado was home to coldest spot in Continental U.S. Saturday

The first day of fall brought frigid temperatures on Colorado's Berthoud Pass.
Warmer weather will return next week with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine!
378541056_6898409423560796_2831709989666359996_n.jpg
Posted at 11:10 PM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 01:10:09-04

The first day of fall brought frigid temperatures on Colorado's Berthoud Pass.

The mountain pass near Winter Park recorded the coldest temperature in the entire Continental U.S. Saturday at a bitter 19 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Vernon, Texas, meanwhile, recorded the hottest temperature in the Continental U.S. Saturday at 109 degrees. Vernon is located just east of the Texas panhandle near the Oklahoma border.

In Denver, it was a normal day, with the high and low temperatures at DIA of 78 and 44, respectively, falling right in line with daily averages.

aspen leaves.jpg

Local News

Leaf peeping in Colorado: What to expect and where to visit in the fall of 2023

Mike Nelson
12:50 PM, Aug 29, 2023

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020