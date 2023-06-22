At least one killed in Watkins after three cars are swept into rushing waters overnight, deputies say

WATKINS, Colo. – At least one person was killed after three vehicles were swept into rushing waters in Watkins during severe weather overnight, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders started receiving calls about a vehicle that had been washed into the rushing water in the area of N. Watkins Rd. and E. 6th Ave. at around 11:30 p.m.

When first responders got to the scene, they found there were two cars swept into a field, but its occupants had either gotten out or had been rescued, according to Arapahoe County Deputy John Bartmann, who told Denver7 the circumstances surrounding the operation were unclear because they were assisting Bennett Watkins Fire Rescue who was handling the scene.

Deputies said a third vehicle ended up west of Watkins and 6th Ave. in what is normally a dry creek bed. South Metro’s water rescue team was then called out to do a water rescue but that operation turned into a recovery by Thursday morning.

No information about the driver involved was immediately available, but deputies said that person was the only one inside the vehicle at the time.

“We are about to get another round of storms,” Bartmann said, warning people not to go through rushing waters. “The ground is so saturated with water there is nowhere for it (new precipitation) to go.”

Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo has forecast another round of severe weather Thursday afternoon with large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible starting at around 2 p.m. The Front Range and the Eastern Plains are currently under a flood watch, with parts of the Eastern Plains were also under flood advisories and warnings.

The storm system will push east through the afternoon and early evening.