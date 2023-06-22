Another round of severe weather for eastern Colorado Thursday

Skies are starting to clear after a very active evening Wednesday across the Denver metro area and eastern plains. We saw heavy rain, large hail and even a few tornadoes across the northeastern plains.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday morning, with another round of severe weather Thursday afternoon. Storms will develop at around 2 p.m. and push east through the afternoon and early evening.

Thursday is the first full day of summer but it will be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon and then drop into the 60s by dinner time.

It'll warm up and dry out Friday and continue through the weekend. Expect highs to return to the 80s under a sunny sky each afternoon. It will be a beautiful start on Sunday for Denver's Pride Parade. We'll see 60s early that morning with 70s during the parade.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.