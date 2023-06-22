Several concertgoers injured by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON, Colo. — A hailstorm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater Wednesday evening.

Several people reported injuries from being hit by hail ahead of a Louis Tomlinson concert at the famous venue, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

WMFR said crews were working with Stadium Medical to treat those who were injured. The number of injured people was unknown late Wednesday.

Louis Tomlinson fans were forced to run for cover as severe weather and hail moved across Red Rocks. Concertgoer Nikki tweeted that she had several bumps on her head and was bleeding after being hit by hail. #cowx



📸: @nikkitbfh

Several videos sent into the Denver7 newsroom showed concertgoers fleeing for safety as heavy hail fell.



One person claimed to have suffered a broken finger from being struck by hail. Another shared video with Denver7 of the moment he hid under a folding table to avoid the hail storm. A separate video showed a thick blanket of hail that looked like snow on the grounds of the venue late in the evening.

A concertgoer says her finger was broken by hail that moved across Red Rocks Wednesday evening. Her windshield was also damaged.



📸: @MyLoveLoueh

Louis Tomlinson, formerly with One Direction, was set to take the stage Wednesday. The show was pushed back at least twice due to the weather.

At 10:25 p.m., Red Rocks said the show was officially postponed.

The venue said it would have more information for ticket holders soon.

Tonight's show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre - we'll have more information for ticket holders soon

Hail pummels Red Rocks concertgoers