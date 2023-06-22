Watch Now
Several concertgoers injured by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

A hailstorm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater Wednesday evening.
West Metro Fire Rescue said crews were working with Stadium Medical to aid several injured concertgoers who were hit by hail. The number of injured parties is unknown at this time.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jun 21, 2023
Several people reported injuries from being hit by hail ahead of a Louis Tomlinson concert at the famous venue, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

WMFR said crews were working with Stadium Medical to treat those who were injured. The number of injured people was unknown late Wednesday.

Several videos sent into the Denver7 newsroom showed concertgoers fleeing for safety as heavy hail fell.

One person claimed to have suffered a broken finger from being struck by hail. Another shared video with Denver7 of the moment he hid under a folding table to avoid the hail storm. A separate video showed a thick blanket of hail that looked like snow on the grounds of the venue late in the evening.

Louis Tomlinson, formerly with One Direction, was set to take the stage Wednesday. The show was pushed back at least twice due to the weather.

At 10:25 p.m., Red Rocks said the show was officially postponed.

The venue said it would have more information for ticket holders soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

