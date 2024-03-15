Denver weather blog: Colorado snow updates, road impacts and closures

The major Denver snowstorm is expected to finally come to an end as flurries across Colorado will taper off and the winter storm warning is set to expire this morning.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest storm updates, closures, and sharing news from local agencies.

Friday, March 15

5:38 a.m. | CU BOULDER CANCELS CLASSES | Classes and administration activities at the University of Colorado in Boulder have been cancelled Friday due to the winter storm. Check this link for impacts.

5:34 a.m. | I-70 UPDATE | While I-70 in both directions is open through Colorado's mountains, expect icy conditions and snow on the roadway with areas of fog this morning.

5:29 a.m. | DENVER NEIGHBORHOODS | Denver7 reporter Veronica Acosta is tracking conditions in Denver neighborhoods. This is the scene near 11th Avenue and Vine where a large branch came down blocking the sidewalk. The street looks pretty passable as a private plow worked to clear the snow.

5:15 a.m. | DIA CHECK | Denver7's Wanya Reese is out at Denver International Airport checking travel conditions. He says right now it's a "good idea" to head through the west security checkpoint or security bridge instead of the south. The second photo is the line for the @FlyFrontiercheck in counter. Other airline check in counters look fine.

4:30 a.m. | LIVE NEWS | Denver7 has multiple crews across the metro and other Colorado locations tracking road conditions. Watch Denver7's live news stream at this link or the player below:

4:15 a.m. | WEATHER UPDATE | While the snow tapers off this morning and temperatures will be slightly warmer, it'll take a bit for what's left behind to melt away. Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says snow showers are streaming back into the southern metro area, but little accumulation is expected.

After AM snow, this afternoon's high temp is expected to be 39 degrees in Denver with an overnight low of 24 degrees before the warm up begins. The weekend should bring high temperatures to around 50 degrees before settling into the 60s for the early part of next week in the metro.

Denver7 Denver's 7-day forecast

4:12 a.m. | THURSDAY'S UPDATES | We tracked all the weather and road updates during yesterday's snowstorm. You can click this link to scroll through how Thursday unfolded in Denver and across Colorado.

