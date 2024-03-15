More than 7K Front Range customers without power Friday morning, Xcel Energy says; crews working to restore it

DENVER — No power at home? You're likely one of more than 7,700 Xcel Energy customers around the Denver metro area waiting for the lights — and heat — to come back on.

Xcel Energy crews have been working since Thursday morning to restore electricity to thousands of homes as a major snowstorm bore down on the Front Range, leaving heavy, wet snow clinging to power lines and poles.

As of 12:27 p.m., crews are working on 496 outages impacting 7,738 customers. The majority of these cases are in west and south Denver. Those numbers have dropped from 11:47 a.m. Friday, when 8,871 customers were without power.

Xcel Energy



More than 300 full-time employees are working 16-hour shifts to quickly and safely restore power, the company said.

Since 6 a.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy has fixed 933 individual outages that impacted 97,296 customers, the company said on Friday morning.

For more information, see Xcel Energy's interactive outage map here. Click here for the latest updates on the story's impacts.