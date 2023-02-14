Strong winter storm will hit Colorado tonight

DENVER — We will see one more mild day before our next winter storm swings in from the southwest. Snow will develop tonight and continue all day Wednesday.

The storm will move into Colorado today, with snow increasing in the mountains and developing in the evening for the Denver area. Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday, but temperatures will begin to fall in the afternoon with a stiff northeast wind.

This storm has the potential for 3 to 6 inches of snow for Denver with a foot or more in the mountains, especially the San Juan and La Garita Mountains. The weather will turn much colder with readings in the upper 20s on Wednesday and single digit lows by Thursday morning.

A winter weather advisory has now been issued for the Denver metro area and a winter storm warning covers most of southern Colorado.

Potential snow totals:



Palmer Divide: 6”-10”

Southern Denver metro: 3”-8”

Northern metro up to Boulder: 2”-4”

Northern I-25 to Fort Collins and plains: Trace to 3”

Telluride: 1 to 2 feet

The storm will lift northeast on Wednesday night and we'll see clearing skies on Thursday. Temperatures will climb through the end of the week and we'll see more 50s and melting this weekend!

MORE: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Stream live, current temperatures plus radars across Colorado anytime for free: Weather 24/7 streaming on the free Denver7+ app on your TV or watch from your computer or mobile phone anytime.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.