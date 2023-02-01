What does a typical February in Denver look like? An in-depth statistical preview of Colorado weather

DENVER — Colorado is moving into February sitting pretty, as far as snowpack levels and drought conditions are concerned.

Statewide, snowpack was at 133% of median levels on Monday. And drought conditions are non-existent in large swaths of western and central Colorado.

Snowpack levels should remain stable in the month of February as it’s often the coldest time of year. As far as this year’s late winter outlook, it’s still calling for colder-than-average conditions.

February weather outlook

Denver normally records over 7 inches of snow in February. It's the fourth snowiest month in Denver, but seems to produce fewer big snowstorms.

There have been no February storms included in Denver’s top 20 heaviest snowfalls going back to 1882.

The snowiest February occurred in 2015 when 22.4 inches were recorded during the month in Denver. The least snowiest February in Denver was in 2009 when no significant snowfall was recorded.

With a median high temperature of 49 degrees, February is historically the third coldest month behind December and January. However, recent cold snaps have frequently occurred in February.

The daily high temperatures rarely falls below 31 degrees or exceeds 66 degrees.

The coldest February in Denver occurred in 1899 when the average for the month never made it above 18 degrees. The warmest February occurred in 1954 with an average high of 43.7 degrees.

The Denver7 360 In-Depth team charted an overall and detailed look at what to expect from the weather in February. The graphics tell the story of typical highs and lows as well as an update on the 2022-2023 season (so far!) ☃️

