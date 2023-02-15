Snow totals from Colorado's Feb. 15, 2023 snowstorm

A storm that moved into Colorado Tuesday will continue to drop snow around the state through Wednesday, leading to some double-digit snow totals in mountain communities.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the location with the most snow was Wolf Creek Pass along Highway 160 in Mineral County. Genesee also saw impressive totals with more than 10 inches of new snow.

Here are the National Weather Service's snow totals as of data available at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday:

1 SE Wolf Creek Pass: 25 inches

6 NNW San Isabel: 16

2 SSW Wetmore: 16

16 N Texas Creek: 14

8 WNW Pagosa Springs: 14

15 W Montrose: 13

1 E Beulah: 12.6

3 N Cedaredge: 12

4 NNW Cedaredge: 12

6 W Mancos: 12

4 WNW Pagosa Springs: 12

1 SSE Beulah: 12

Beulah: 12

1 SSW Crescent Village: 12

3 NNE Cedaredge: 11

7 NW San Isabel: 11

7 NW Cuchara: 10.6

4 NNE Vallecito: 10.5

1 E Colorado City: 10.5

Silverton: 10.4

1 Ne Genesee : 10.3

Marble: 10

1 WNW Skyway: 10

Redvale: 10

1 NNW Genesee: 9.2 inches

Breen: 9

6 SSW La Veta Pass: 8.5

3 NE Ridgway: 8.4

Orchard CIty: 8

2 WSW Nathrop: 8

Coaldale: 8

5 WNW Pagosa Springs: 8

12 SSW Blende: 8

12 W Glade Park: 8

4 WNW Buena Vista: 7.9

Palmer Lake: 7.8

2 NNW Golden: 7.6

3 N Skyway: 7.5

1 WSW Montrose: 7.5

7 NE Sawpit: 7.5

3 SSW Crescent Village: 7.3 inches

Kassler: 7 inches

Eckert: 7

Montrose: 7

Red Mountain Pass: 7

Molas Pass: 7

1 WSW Rye: 7

2 E Pueblo: 7

1 N Security: 7

2 WSW Lakewood: 6.9 inches

NNW Peterson AFB: 6.8

1 N Sunshine: 6.8 inches

2 W Boulder: 6.5 inches

Paonia: 6.5

1 E Golden: 6.5 inches

1 ESE Ken Caryl: 6.3 inches

2 W Lakewood: 6.2 inches

2 SSW Salida: 6.2 inches

1 W Walsenburg: 6.2 inches

2 SW Lakewood: 6.2 inches

2 NW Boulder: 6 inches

1 W Boulder: 6 inches

2 SSW Rocky Flats: 5.6 inches

1 NNE Evergreen: 5.6 inches

9 NE Ponderosa Park: 5.5 inches