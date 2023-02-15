Watch Now
Snow totals from Colorado's Feb. 15, 2023 snowstorm

The storm will lift northeast on Wednesday night and skies will clear on Thursday. Temperatures will climb through the end of the week and we'll see more 50s and melting this weekend!
Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 15, 2023
A storm that moved into Colorado Tuesday will continue to drop snow around the state through Wednesday, leading to some double-digit snow totals in mountain communities.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the location with the most snow was Wolf Creek Pass along Highway 160 in Mineral County. Genesee also saw impressive totals with more than 10 inches of new snow.

Here are the National Weather Service's snow totals as of data available at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday:

1 SE Wolf Creek Pass: 25 inches
6 NNW San Isabel: 16
2 SSW Wetmore: 16
16 N Texas Creek: 14
8 WNW Pagosa Springs: 14
15 W Montrose: 13
1 E Beulah: 12.6
3 N Cedaredge: 12
4 NNW Cedaredge: 12
6 W Mancos: 12
4 WNW Pagosa Springs: 12
1 SSE Beulah: 12
Beulah: 12
1 SSW Crescent Village: 12
3 NNE Cedaredge: 11
7 NW San Isabel: 11
7 NW Cuchara: 10.6
4 NNE Vallecito: 10.5
1 E Colorado City: 10.5
Silverton: 10.4
1 Ne Genesee : 10.3
Marble: 10
1 WNW Skyway: 10
Redvale: 10
1 NNW Genesee: 9.2 inches
Breen: 9
6 SSW La Veta Pass: 8.5
3 NE Ridgway: 8.4
Orchard CIty: 8
2 WSW Nathrop: 8
Coaldale: 8
5 WNW Pagosa Springs: 8
12 SSW Blende: 8
12 W Glade Park: 8
4 WNW Buena Vista: 7.9
Palmer Lake: 7.8
2 NNW Golden: 7.6
3 N Skyway: 7.5
1 WSW Montrose: 7.5
7 NE Sawpit: 7.5
3 SSW Crescent Village: 7.3 inches
Eckert: 7
Montrose: 7
Red Mountain Pass: 7
Molas Pass: 7
1 WSW Rye: 7
2 E Pueblo: 7
1 N Security: 7
2 WSW Lakewood: 6.9 inches
NNW Peterson AFB: 6.8
1 N Sunshine: 6.8 inches
2 W Boulder: 6.5 inches
Paonia: 6.5
2 W Boulder: 6.5
1 E Golden: 6.5 inches
1 ESE Ken Caryl: 6.3 inches
2 W Lakewood: 6.2 inches
2 SSW Salida: 6.2 inches
1 W Walsenburg: 6.2 inches
2 SW Lakewood: 6.2 inches
2 NW Boulder: 6 inches
1 W Boulder: 6 inches
2 SSW Rocky Flats: 5.6 inches
1 NNE Evergreen: 5.6 inches
9 NE Ponderosa Park: 5.5 inches

