Colorado weather blog: Traffic, snow updates from Dec. 8 snowstorm

DENVER — After three days of warm and dry weather, a cold front is now rolling into Colorado and will bring some much colder conditions and snow to the area for Friday and early Saturday.

Friday, Dec. 8

5:42 p.m. | TRAFFIC CONDITIONS | The westbound lanes of I-70 between West Parachute and De Beque in Colorado's Western Slope are back open following an 18-vehicle pileup earlier Friday.

5 p.m. | LATEST WEATHER | Here's the latest forecast from Denver7 meteorologist Steve Roldán on what you can expect weather-wise as the evening commute is underway:

Around 2 to 4 inches of snow expected for the Denver metro area

2:48 p.m. | LATEST WEATHER | The National Weather Service in Boulder says snow will increase this evening over the higher terrain and in and near the foothills, with the heaviest snow is expected to fall across the southern Foothills where 6 to 12 inches are expected to fall by early Saturday morning.

2:42 p.m. | TRAFFIC CONDITIONS | The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between West Glenwood Springs and Blair Ranch due to a pileup at the Hanging Lake tunnel, according to CDOT.

11:55 a.m. | TRAFFIC CONDITIONS | An 18-car pileup between West Parachute and De Beque in Colorado's Western Slope has closed the westbound lanes of I-70, according to CDOT. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction had warned of hazardous travel in the area due to wintry conditions.

11 a.m. | Latest forecast | Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says Denver and the Front Range should see at least a few inches of snow Friday into Saturday, with the highest snow totals expected in the southern part of the metro along I-25 into the Palmer Divide. There could be some slick roadways for the evening commute hours. Watch her full forecast below.

