After three days of warm and dry weather, a cold front is now rolling into Colorado and will bring some much colder conditions and snow to the area for Friday and early Saturday.

Denver and the Front Range should see at least a few inches of snow Friday into Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the 30s to low 40s for highs, and teens for lows. In the mountains, 4 to 8 inches of snow can be expected with a few areas getting closer to ten inches of snow.

The system will move out quickly on Saturday, although there will be some snow showers lingering in the mountains through the weekend. Sunday and Monday will be milder again, followed by another minor storm on Tuesday.

Cold and snow now settling across Colorado

