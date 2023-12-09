Westbound I-70 shut down in Wheat Ridge due to crash involving 6 cars, semi-truck

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is shut down in Wheat Ridge due to a crash involving six vehicles and a semi-truck.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the crash happened on westbound I-70 at Ward Road.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.