Westbound I-70 shut down in Wheat Ridge due to crash involving 6 cars, semi-truck

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is shut down in Wheat Ridge due to a crash involving six vehicles and a semi-truck.
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the crash happened on westbound I-70 at Ward Road.
No injuries have been reported, according to police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
