18-vehicle pileup closes WB I-70 between Parachute and De Beque in Colorado’s Western Slope, CDOT says

NWS in Grand Junction had warned of hazardous travel due to "snow-packed, icy roads over the passes, blowing snow and moderate to heavy mountain snow"
Posted at 12:20 PM, Dec 08, 2023
DE BEQUE, Colo. — A pileup involving at least 18 vehicles in Colorado’s Western Slope has closed a 13-mile stretch of WB I-70 early Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Conditions on I-70 in and around De Beque canyon are a bit spicy this morning,” reads a post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction which warmed travelers in the area to be careful if they must travel.

Overnight, weather service officials in the area had warned of hazardous travel through Friday night due to snow-packed, icy roads over the passes, blowing snow and moderate to heavy mountain snow as a storm system moves through the state.

“At least 18 vehicles involved in (the) pileup,” CDOT officials wrote, as they announced the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed from West Parachute to De Beque. “Expect delays due to crash.”

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.

