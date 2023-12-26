Colorado weather blog: Traffic, snow updates from Dec. 25-26 snowstorm

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

"Difficult to impossible travel conditions are likely to continue as a result," NWS officials said.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

5:03 a.m. | Winter Weather Advisory | Most of the Denver metro can expect 1-3 inches of snow in a matter of few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for most of the Denver metro area until 9 AM. Expect 1-3" of snow in a few hours this morning, heaviest from Denver into southern Aurora, Parker and Highlands Ranch. Expect snow covered roads and slow travel for the morning drive! #cowx https://t.co/AHFCCPJ1Hq — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 26, 2023

5:47 a.m. | National Weather Service Boulder Briefing | Blizzard conditions will continue across the plains Tuesday, NWS forecasters said. High winds could reach 60-65 mph.

There will be a slight lull in the snow mid-Tuesday morning, but the NWS said it will resume later Tuesday afternoon.

3:52 a.m. | Road closure | U.S. Route 385 southbound is closed between County Road 36.3 and North Street West, the Colorado Department of Transportation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#US385 southbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between County Road 36.3 and US 40. https://t.co/cJskB4KiZB — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2023

3:50 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 86 is closed in both directions from Elizabeth to Interstate 70. I-70 is closed in both directions east of Limon.

Hwy 86 is closed in both directions from Elizabeth to I70. I70 is closed in both directions east of Limon. Roads are icy with blowing snow and limited visibility. Avoid travel if possible. Check road conditions at https://t.co/klBQUfwoMz and weather at https://t.co/XEAfTp3iV3 pic.twitter.com/bkDBnFeGu0 — Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) December 26, 2023

1:41 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 61 is closed between U.S. Route 6 and Airport Court, CDOT said.

#CO61 southbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between US 6 and Airport Court. https://t.co/Bl8mvI0PmG — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2023

1:11 a.m. | Road closure | Interstate 70 westbound is closed between the Kansas State line and U.S. 40, CDOT said.

#I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Kansas State Line and US 40. https://t.co/AAmRzAIErn — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2023

1:04 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 59 northbound is closed between Wilson Street and South Main Avenue, Elevator Road, CDOT said.

#CO59 northbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Wilson Street and South Main Avenue; Elevator Road. https://t.co/E03gQ7Rgqj — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2023

12:47 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 59 southbound between U.S. Route 36 and I-70 is closed, CDOT said.

#CO59 southbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between US 36 and I-70. https://t.co/1VXCd3kkJu — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2023

12:44 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 59 southbound between County Road 15.50 and Interstate 70 is closed, CDOT said.

#CO59 southbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between County Road 15.50 and I-70. https://t.co/1VXCd3kkJu — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2023

