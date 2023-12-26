Watch Now
Colorado weather blog: Traffic, snow updates from Dec. 25-26 snowstorm

Posted: 5:59 AM, Dec 26, 2023
Updated: 2023-12-26 11:01:01-05
Blizzard warnings will go into effect starting at 5 p.m. for portions of east central and northeast Colorado including Julesburg, Holyoke, Limon and Akron, as well as for I-70 east of Deer Trail, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

"Difficult to impossible travel conditions are likely to continue as a result," NWS officials said.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

5:03 a.m. | Winter Weather Advisory | Most of the Denver metro can expect 1-3 inches of snow in a matter of few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.

5:47 a.m. | National Weather Service Boulder Briefing | Blizzard conditions will continue across the plains Tuesday, NWS forecasters said. High winds could reach 60-65 mph.

There will be a slight lull in the snow mid-Tuesday morning, but the NWS said it will resume later Tuesday afternoon.

3:52 a.m. | Road closure | U.S. Route 385 southbound is closed between County Road 36.3 and North Street West, the Colorado Department of Transportation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

3:50 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 86 is closed in both directions from Elizabeth to Interstate 70. I-70 is closed in both directions east of Limon.

1:41 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 61 is closed between U.S. Route 6 and Airport Court, CDOT said.

1:11 a.m. | Road closure | Interstate 70 westbound is closed between the Kansas State line and U.S. 40, CDOT said.

1:04 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 59 northbound is closed between Wilson Street and South Main Avenue, Elevator Road, CDOT said.

12:47 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 59 southbound between U.S. Route 36 and I-70 is closed, CDOT said.

12:44 a.m. | Road closure | Colorado State Highway 59 southbound between County Road 15.50 and Interstate 70 is closed, CDOT said.

