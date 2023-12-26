Blizzard conditions bring treacherous travel in Colorado as snow ends in Denver

DENVER — Blizzard conditions continue to hammer Colorado’s northeast plains as a quick blast of winter weather has pushed through Denver metro dropping a couple inches of snow in many areas in the metro.

Motorists can expect some slick conditions during the morning commute in Denver as treacherous driving conditions can be expected through the day Tuesday along I-70 to the Kansas border.

A dozen Colorado counties remain under a blizzard warning until 5 a.m. Wednesday including the cities of Limon, Akron, Cope, Last Chance and Otis. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said blowing snow and high winds could drop visibility down to a quarter of a mile.

Many road closures have already been reported.

Castle Rock, Byers, Elizabeth and Kiowa are also under a blizzard warning until Wednesday morning where travel is expected to be difficult with an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow possible with wind gusts up to 55 mph, the NWS said.

Drivers along I-76 in Colorado’s northeast corner should also expect blizzard conditions.

The Denver metro remains under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. where an additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible before the snow tapers off during the morning hours.

The NWS said the heaviest snowfall should happen in the Palmer Divide, where up to 6 additional inches of snow was possible through Wednesday morning.

Along with the winter weather alerts, a high wind warning is in effect until midnight for several Colorado counties east of I-25 including Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Lincoln and Logan counties.

Northerly wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour can be expected adding to the treacherous driving conditions. “Crosswinds will lead to difficult travel for high profile vehicles, and blowing dust and/or snow may lead to reduced visibility at times on major roadways, including I-76 and I-70,” said the NWS.

After Denver’s quick blast of snow, conditions will improve in the metro for the rest of the week. “We bounce back into the 50s with partly cloudy skies to close out 2023,” said Denver7 meteorologist Steve Roldan.

