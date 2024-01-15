Colorado weather blog: Closures, snow and cold impacts on Monday, January 15

DENVER — A major Arctic blast continues in Colorado and the Denver metro area. This MLK Day 2024, Denver7 is updating Colorado road and business closures and other impacts including to the MLK Jr. Marade.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest. If reading this in the Denver7 mobile app, click here for the latest updates.

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Monday, January 15

9:45 A.M. | I-70 CLOSED | Both directions of I-70 have been shut down between Exit 173 and Exit 195, due to safety concerns, said CDOT. This closure impacts I-70 between Vail and Copper Mountain.

CDOT

9:35 A.M. | JACKSON COUNTY WARMING CENTER | The county shared a community alert stating 'all roads leading out of Jackson County are now closed.'

A warming center has been established for stranded motorists located at 410 Washington St. Walden, CO 80480.

9:30 A.M. | GRAND COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES | The sheriff's office said the following roads were closed due to whiteout conditions:



Hwy 125 closed in both directions between Hwy 40 & Forest Service Road 730 (31 to 53 miles south of Walden)

Hwy 40 closed in both directions between Kemry Lane (3 miles east of Steamboat Springs) & Spruce Street (Kremmling)

9:25 A.M. | I-25 CRASH | Mountain View Fire Rescue reported at least six cars are involved in a crash on I-25 near the Erie Parkway exit. MVFD said there were no injuried reported, but many roads in the area were slick.

CDOT

9:20 A.M. | DOUGLAS COUNTY ROADS | The sheriff's office shared a photo of road conditions. "#DCSO Sgt. Beyer reports that the roads are worse towards the south end of Douglas County. If you must be out on the roads, be careful and take it slow. 📷 Castle Pines at I-25."

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

9:17 A.M. | JACKSON COUNTY ROAD IMPACTS | A community alert was sent out to Jackson County residents for the following road closures due to deteriorating conditions:



Highway 125 to Granby

Highway 14 to Highway 40

Highway 14 to the Poudre Canyon



Roads that are open in Jackson County:

Highway 125 and 127 to Wyoming, though road conditions are deteriorating quickly, and travel is not advised, said the county.



9:10 A.M. | I-70 CLOSURE | The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between Exit 243 and Exit 248 due to safety concerns, said CDOT. This is several miles east of Idaho Springs.

7:15 A.M. | UPDATED BUSINESS/SCHOOL CLOSURES, DELAYS



Community College of Denver- Adv Manufacturing Center: Remote operations

Bennett School District 29J: Closed Today

Brush Public Schools: Closed Today

Clear Creek School District RE-1: Closed Today

Community College of Aurora: Remote Today

Community College of Denver- Lowry: Remote operations

Deer Trail School District 26J: Closed Today

Kiowa Schools: Closed Today

Lake County School District R-1: Closed Today

Limon School District RE-4J: Closed Today

Mapleton Public Schools: Closed Today

Pawnee School District: Closed Today

Red Rocks Community College: Remote Today

St. Vrain Valley Dist RE-1J: Remote Tomorrow

Westminster Public Schools: Closed Today and Tomorrow

Dungarvin Day Program: Closed Today

Wings Over the Rockies: Closed Today



7:00 A.M. | DENVER ROAD CONDITIONS | Generally a pretty quiet morning for commuters in the Denver metro area, says Denver7's Katie LaSalle. Light snow is sticking to roadways in spots with some difficulty in discerning lanes, overall "it's not terrible" but expect some ice spots on bridges and overpasses.

Denver7

6:30 A.M. | MLK JR. MARADE| Organizers make changes to annual MLK Jr. Marade because of frigid temps:

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission has decided to cancel the program happening at the end of the Marade at Civic Center Park due to freezing temperatures.

Organizers have also opted to postpone the annual bike ride as well.

Despite those interruptions, the Marade will go on with changes, according to organizers, who are discouraging senior, small kids, and pets with underlying health issues from attending due to the extreme cold.

Read more changes to the MLK JR. Marade here.

6:15 A.M. | MONDAY FORECAST | Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says we'll have to endure the bitter cold Arctic air mass remains for one more day in Colorado with temperatures in Denver barely reaching above zero degrees, but wind chills were expected to be between 15 to 30 degrees below zero.

Light snow will continue in the metro area through the early afternoon hours. Read the latest forecast here.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.