Coldest air of the season taking aim at Colorado bringing subzero temps to Denver

DENVER — Several surges of bitter cold are taking aim at Colorado and will bring the lowest temperatures of the winter season to the state and Denver metro area to end the week.

Single digit high temperatures arrive for both Saturday and Sunday and subzero low temps are expected, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

“By early Friday morning we’ll see more sunshine but some single digit lows, it’s going to be a cold start on Friday,” said Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “Light snow is possible this weekend and highs are only going to be in the teens on Saturday. On Sunday, we may see a few cities not even make it into the double digits.”

The Arctic cold front will sweep into the central Rockies starting Thursday not only plunging temperatures but bringing another chance of snow in the mountains, which will stick around in Colorado’s higher elevations through the weekend.

The NWS warned Colorado's mountains could see a prolonged period of heavy snow starting Friday through the weekend.

Denver metro communities will again see a chance for snow on Thursday.

“We’re going to see a chance for some light snow throughout the day on Thursday, likely around a half inch to an inch at best for the metro area,” said Hidalgo. “Definitely colder, we’ll be in the low to mid 20s tomorrow afternoon.”

Weather News Denver weather: January is OK with being called a plain Jane(uary) Robert Garrison

Check latest Colorado winter weather alerts.

Light snow returns to the forecast for the Denver area on Saturday and Sunday.Denver7’s Super 7-day forecast shows 3 degrees for a low temperature on Friday and then 0 degrees for a low overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Saturday’s high should reach the upper teens in Denver and then drop to -3 degrees overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The coldest low temperature in Denver is forecasted for overnight Sunday where subfreezing temperatures are expected. Denver’s low temperature for Monday is -5 degrees with more flurries possible during the day.

Monday’s expected low temperatures as forecast by the NWS:



Boulder: -3°

Castle Rock: -4°

Denver: -5°

Evergreen: -4°

Fort Collins: -6°

Ft. Morgan: -6°

Greeley: -6°

Julesburg: -9°

Kremmling: 0°

Limon: -10°

Longmont: -8°

Sterling: -9°

The NWS said on Wednesday there is still some uncertainty as to the timing and intensity of the Arctic cold front.

NWS Boulder

Ahead of the plunge in temperatures across Colorado, Xcel Energy shared tips to help customers save on energy bills.

Xcel Energy recommended these energy saving tips:



Lower thermostats to 68 degrees or lower

Adjust programmable thermostats to lower temps while away or asleep

Open blinds during daylight hours to take advantage of direct sunlight

Close blinds/drapes when the sun sets to retain heat

Run ceiling fans in the clockwise direction

Open interior doors to help circulate air

Temperatures will struggle to return to normal next week with Tuesday’s high temp in Denver expected to only warm into the low 30s.

Denver7

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Stream live, current temperatures plus radars across Colorado anytime for free on the free Denver7+ app on your TV or watch from your computer or mobile phone anytime.