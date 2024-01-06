Denver weather: January is OK with being called a plain Jane(uary)

DENVER — It’s a new month and new year in Denver and that means it’s January – one of the least exciting weather months of the year (and that’s not such a bad thing).

Don’t get us wrong, January can get tangy and sour. But for the most part, it’s a month that’s content with being just a plain Jane(uary). And this year, those stodgy tendencies may shine through even more due to El Niño conditions.

January isn’t as fickle as other months, just look at the temperatures. While it may be cold (it's Denver's second coldest month), January's daily normal high temperatures hold very constant through the month, according to the National Weather Service.

Denver starts off with a normal high of 43 degrees and ends with a high of 44 degrees. It’s that stable relationship Denver needs right now, but it won’t last long. We all know the Mile High City has a thing for the bad boy type, just look at May and June.

But January will sometimes shed its predictable side, put on a pair of sunglasses and swagger over to the cool table as it turns up the heat. The warmest temperature ever recorded during January in Denver was 76 degrees on the 28th day of the month, 1888.

Denver's top 10 warmest Januarys:



40.3° 1986

40.1° 1934

39.6° 1953

39.4° 1935

38.3° 1893

38.2° 1911

37.9° 1923

37.4° 2006

37.3° 1981

37.3° 1896

But true to its reputation of being the second coldest month, January tends stay on the cool side of things. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Denver in January (and ever) was -29 degrees on the 9th of 1875. And the coldest month in Denver history was in January 1930.

Denver's top 10 coldest Januarys:



6.8° 1930

18.0° 1979

18.1° 1875

18.2° 1937

19.1° 1963

19.4° 1949

19.5° 1962

20.8° 2007

21.7° 1886

22.8° 1916

January is Denver’s fourth snowiest month of the season, behind March, November and December. We typically see about 7 inches for the month. January snowstorms are typically less potent compared to those of December and March, according to the NWS.

Denver's top 10 snowiest Januarys:



24.3" 1992

22.2" 1949

20.5" 1883

19.2" 1948

17.4" 1959

17.2" 1962

17.0" 1987

17.0" 1891

15.9" 2007

15.7" 1951

There have been a few Januarys where no measurable snowfall was recorded, and several where only an inch or less fell the entire month.

Denver's top 10 least snowiest Januarys:



0" 2003

0" 1934

0.1" 1931

0.2" 1933

0.3 1952

0.4 1914

0.8 1935

0.9 1970

1.0 1961

1.0 1893

January 2024 may not see as much precipitation in Denver compared to typical Januarys due to El Niño conditions, according to the NWS. Near-normal temperatures are favored for Colorado this month.

