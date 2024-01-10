A very active winter weather pattern will dominate the headlines across the nation this week.

Denver and the eastern plains will get a break from the snow through Wednesday, but it will not last long. A bitter cold air mass will slide into Colorado starting Thursday and will hold strong into early next week.

Snow has redeveloped in the mountains and will pick up in intensity later Wednesday. A few light snow showers may roll off the foothills in the morning, but we'll see more sunshine for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to 40s in the afternoon, ahead of a blast of Arctic air.

The winds kicked up overnight Tuesday and will remain gusty Wednesday. We'll see gusts near 50 mph across the plains and it could be even windier above treeline.

An Arctic cold front will move into the central Rockies Thursday and will bring much colder air and snow. The cold will remain through the weekend along with periods of snow. Heavy snow will fall in the mountains - especially along and north of I-70 where 18-30 inches will fall through next Monday.

Denver and the northeastern plains will likely see a couple inches of snow on Thursday and another 2-4 inches over the weekend. The bigger story will be the bitter cold that will settle into Colorado over the weekend. Sub-zero lows and highs in the teens can be expected Saturday through Monday in the Denver area.

Sunny but windy across the Denver metro area Wednesday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.