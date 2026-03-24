Driving You Crazy: Can the city fix the terrible condition of Alameda between Federal and Lipan?

DENVER, Colo — Brendan from Denver writes, “Any chance you can help with contacting someone regarding the condition of Alameda Ave between Federal and Lipan? I’ve tried for years to get the city to look into fixing the road and I get told, oh it’s a Colorado Highway then they say no that’s City of Denver. All I’m asking is someone drive down the right east bound lane and convince me it doesn’t need to be repaired. The school zone is probably the worst area. Any help would be amazing.”

I did just that Brendan, I drove that section of Alameda and I was surprised about how bad it really is. That right lane on the eastbound side is in terrible shape, and that is putting it mildly. I wouldn't doubt that you and other drivers have experienced damage to your wheels or tires from this stretch of roadway. What I think is the culprit is the constant water erosion and freeze-thaw cycle that happens near the school zone. The shade the trees and buildings provide create nearly constant ice and snow during the winter, leading to road degradation and damage. The constant pounding of traffic makes the situation worse.

MORE: Read more traffic issues driving people crazy

Alameda Ave right here is in a unique shared jurisdiction between the City of Denver and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Denver oversees the maintenance of that section of Alameda Ave including patching and filling potholes, street sweeping and other emergency repairs. Beyond these emergency repairs or general maintenance, repaving work and major rebuilding falls under CDOT’s purview because this part of Alameda doubles as State Highway 26. This portion of Hwy 26 only runs for about 3 miles between Sheridan Blvd and Kalamath St. It used to be much longer, going to Morrison and beyond but the highway has been cut up with operational control going back to the local municipalities.

As for the long term plans to rebuild this section of Alameda, I checked with CDOT and they tell me it will happen, eventually. They said they want to replace the concrete panels as well as add enhancements for safety and access including ADA ramps, install new medians and addressing some of the sidewalk gaps where they don’t exist.

Public engagement and outreach for the coming project is planned for later this year with construction starting in 2027 if all goes as planned.

In the meantime, the city says residents are encouraged to call Denver’s 311 number to report potholes and they will address those the best they can with their maintenance and repair crews. In fact, Brendan did just that and the city responded saying they came out and filled holes eastbound between Clay and Raritan. They added to the response saying that permanent repairs need to be made and will be next year.

The City of Denver tells me given the terrible condition of this stretch of Alameda, the patching work is more of a temporary fix than a real solution. They hope the upcoming CDOT project will address the underlying roadway conditions and Alameda will be a much smoother ride for a long time.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.