Here’s the group that owns Denver’s pro women’s soccer team, from investment firm execs to sports stars

The Denver National Women’s Soccer League team has finalized its ownership group, which includes investment firms, high-profile business executives and Colorado sports icons.

Rob Cohen, the CEO of IMA Financial Group, is the club’s controlling owner. In the months since Denver landed the NWSL’s 16th franchise for a record-setting $110 million expansion fee, several other names have been added to the group, most recently Colorado-based skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin and Broncos legend Peyton Manning.

The club on Thursday announced the final five members that round out its ownership group: Cordillera Investment Partners, The Soin Family, Brooke Woody, Randi Borgen and For Denver FC Capital Partners.

Cordillera adds another sports venture to its diverse portfolio of investments, which already included the Professional Triathlon League and a list of other projects ranging from apple orchards to wireless spectrum to environmental grants.

Raj and Vishal Soin both serve as executives with investment firms – Soin LLC and Varis Holdings, respectively.

Borgen, a Colorado native who was a three-sport letterman at Middlebury College, joins her siblings, Jon-Erik Borgen and Kaia Borgen Mortiz, who were already members of the ownership group through their investment company, FirstTracks Sports Ventures.

Woody already held a minority ownership stake with the NC Courage and is, along with her husband, John, “dedicated to investing in organizations that lift up women and build up communities,” according to a bio provided by Denver NWSL.

For Denver FC is a volunteer group that was founded in 2022 and was “instrumental” in the early stages of Denver’s bid for a women’s pro soccer team, according to the club. It should be noted that, while Denver FC is among the finalists for the team’s yet-to-be-announced permanent name, “For Denver FC” is a placeholder name for the volunteer organization, according to its website. “Once the team joins a league, community input will help guide the team’s eventual name and identity,” the site reads.

“It’s an honor to be joined by such an accomplished and passionate group of individuals,” Cohen said in a Thursday press release. “Each investor brings a unique perspective and deep commitment to supporting women’s sports. Together, we’re building something that will reflect the values and spirit of Colorado and have a lasting impact in our community.”

The other members of the ownership group who had been on board prior to Thursday’s announcement are:

Rob Cohen, CEO of IMA Financial and a Denver-based business executive for more than 35 years

Ariel Investments, a Chicago-based asset management firm whose co-CEO is Mellody Hobson, a Denver NWSL alternate governor and minority investor in the Denver Broncos

FirstTracks Sports Ventures, a branch of Denver-based venture capital firm FirstTracks Ventures

Neelima Joshi & Dhiren Jhaveri, Colorado residents and pioneering minority owners of NBA and WNBA franchises. Neelima has served on the board for several Colorado nonprofits, including her current position with Food Bank of the Rockies. Dhiren is the founder of the global financial services platform Kuvare.

Molly Coors, who spent 14 years with the investment management firm AllianceBernstein and is married to David Coors, a fifth-generation member of the Coors family and an executive with the beverage giant

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most accomplished alpine skier of all time who is now involved in several philanthropic efforts

Peyton Manning, the NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl 50 champion with the Broncos

Read more on the ownership group at the Denver NWSL website.

The City of Denver is moving forward with plans to invest $70 million up front to build a 14,500-seat NWSL stadium at Santa Fe Yards, an investment the city and the club say is the largest ever in a women's pro sports team. Last month, Denver7's Brandon Richard dug into whether that cost will be worth it to taxpayers. Read his reporting here.

Denver NWSL has gained instant traction with the city's prospective women's soccer fanbase, selling 10,000 season ticket deposits at a league-record pace.