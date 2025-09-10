CommonSpirit Health partnering with Denver Summit FC to help fund club's training facility in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — CommonSpirit Health is partnering with Denver Summit FC to help fund the club's training facility in Centennial, the two organizations announced Wednesday.

Under the naming rights partnership, the training facility will be named the CommonSpirit Performance Center. It's currently under construction at the southeast corner of S. Potomac Street and E. Fremont Avenue — within the Cherry Creek School District.

The Cherry Creek School District Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the team in March, which allows Denver Summit FC to use the land. In return, the Denver NWSL franchise will donate $100,000 to the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation and club staff will give "classroom presentations" and potential internship opportunities.

As part of every partnership, Denver Summit FC said it will donate a portion of revenue back to the greater Denver metro community through its 303 Community Fund. The naming rights partnership between Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit Health includes a $10,000 contribution to Soccer Without Borders, as the initial donation from the 303 Community Fund.

“The CommonSpirit Performance Center is part of our continued investment in our athletes, our club, and our community. We’re proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and impact across the entire Front Range region,” Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet said.

Populous/Denver Summit FC

The training facility will be a 20,000-square-foot building that serves as the anchor of a 43-acre campus. The building will have recovery facilities, strength and conditioning spaces, and a dining and family area.

Populous/Denver Summit FC

The campus as a whole will include eight soccer fields and a 12,000-seat temporary stadium where Denver Summit FC can play during the 2026 and 2027 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) seasons.

Populous/Denver Summit FC

In March, the team announced plans for a 14,500-seat permanent stadium in Denver near Interstate 25 and Broadway — known as Santa Fe Yards. That stadium isn't expected to open until spring 2028 though. So in the meantime, Denver NWSL plans to practice and compete in the temporary Centennial stadium.

Denver Summit FC was tapped as the home of the NWSL’s 16th franchise back in January, and has already made a record number of season ticket reservations.

The club named its first head coach last month, choosing Nick Cushing to lead the team. Most recently, Cushing returned to Manchester City Women as interim head coach for the end of last season. He was part of the team that helped Manchester City Women bring home six major trophies, including the 2016 FA WSL title. Before that, he spent two years as head coach of New York City FC in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Denver Summit FC has signed three players so far. The first was Colorado native and former NWSL champion, Orlando Pride's forward Ally Watt. Second, the club brought on midfielder Lourdes Bosch on transfer from Melbourne City FC in Australia’s A-League. Bosch was born and raised in Las Vegas and played college soccer at UNLV. The third was the club's first international acquisition — Spanish forward Nahikaria García.

