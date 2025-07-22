Denver Summit FC looks to announce head coach, player roster and team kit next

After announcing the new name, colors and crest for the National Women's Soccer League expansion franchise in Colorado, Denver Summit FC talked next steps Tuesday morning.

A club mascot has yet to be determined.

"We're exploring," the club's president Jen Millet said. "We've got so much to do in such a short time, and we've got some really fun, creative concepts for a mascot... We're working on some options, and hoping you know, if we find the right mascot, we feel great about being able to pull that forward."

On the to do list first is to announce the head coach, player roster and team kit.

ESPN reported last week that the franchise was close to finalizing the hire of Nick Cushing as its first head coach. Cushing is the former head coach of Manchester City Women and New York City FC, a Major League Soccer team.

In addition to negotiations for that position, Denver Summit FC is recruiting players.

"Our GM Curt is back at the office on the phones right now," Millet said.

Former North Carolina Courage executive Curt Johnson was named general manager of the Denver NWSL expansion team in May.

"We're in a free agency window, and he's really excited to build a roster," Millet said. "And so that's a primary focus for us on the on the sporting side, and we on the business side are super excited to work through a plan of how to welcome these players, either to Colorado or back to Colorado. So that's a big sort of milestone that you'll hear about next."

Women’s Sports Denver Summit FC: Colorado's NWSL team has announced its new name Landon Haaf

The typical NWSL schedule, according to Millet, is for players to arrive in the market at the end of January for pre-season. Then, the regular season begins in March.

In preparation for the players to take the pitch in 2026, Denver Summit FC leadership worked with the NWSL and Nike to create a custom kit, Millet said. She expected the uniform unveil in 2026.

The team name was decided with the help of a fan vote earlier this year. One of the finalists for the team name was "Colorado Summit FC." However at a Tuesday morning news conference, Millet said landing on "Denver Summit FC" was purposeful as the city will be the site of the future permanent stadium.

A $70 million, 14,500-seat stadium is planned for Santa Fe Yards to open in time for the 2028 season. In the meantime, Denver Summit FC will play its inaugural season in 2026 at a performance center in Centennial.

The Denver NWSL expansion franchise said it came to a "mutually beneficial agreement" with the Colorado Summit ultimate frisbee team that already exists, where that team will rebrand ahead of the 2026 season.

Denver Summit FC did not mention the Denver Summit of the National Gay Flag Football League, which has operated since 2007 and donned the Summit moniker since at least 2008, according to its website.

Maggy Wolanske | Denver7

The official Denver Summit FC name, colors and crest reveal Tuesday morning is the culmination of a seven-month campaign since Denver first learned it was the home of the NWSL’s 16th franchise in January.

Adam Hillberry | Denver7

Team merchandise is already on sale here.

Adam Hillberry | Denver7

The club is hosting a brand launch block party at McGregor Square on Saturday, open to the public. Fans can go celebrate the new team identity with festivities and even more Summit FC merch than is already online, Millet said.

Prior coverage:

