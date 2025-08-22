Denver Summit adds Lourdes Bosch, an Australian league standout and Mexican national teamer, on transfer

DENVER — Denver Summit FC has signed its second-ever player, adding midfielder Lourdes Bosch on transfer from Melbourne City FC in Australia’s A-League.

Bosch led the A-League in assists (9) and scored four goals in her first professional season, helping Melbourne City to an undefeated regular season and earning a call-up to Mexico’s women’s national team in May.

Summit FC signed Bosch to a contract through 2027, the club announced, but she’ll be loaned to C.F. Monterrey Femenil of Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil and is expected to join Denver’s club for preseason early next year.

“Lourdes is an exceptional young talent who brings both creativity and composure in the attacking third,” Denver Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson said in a media statement. “She’s already shown the ability to perform on international stages and has the potential to be a cornerstone of our midfield for years to come. We’re thrilled to welcome Lourdes to Denver and believe she embodies the ambition and spirit we’re building this club around.”

The terms of the transfer were not made public. As an expansion franchise, the Summit can spend up to $605,000 in transfer fees this season and will have another $968,000 for transfers to spend by the end of next year’s secondary transfer window.



Bosch was born and raised in Las Vegas and played college soccer at UNLV.

She is officially the second member of Denver’s inaugural roster. The Summit signed Orlando Pride forward Ally Watt, a Colorado native and former NWSL champion, as its first-ever player earlier this month.