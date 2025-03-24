U.S. Women's National Team to play Ireland in June at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will play Ireland in June at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the league announced Monday morning.

The two countries will face off on Thursday, June 26 at 7 p.m. MST. This is the first time they've played each other since April of 2023 in a pair of games in Austin, Texas and St. Louis, Missouri.

“Ireland is one of the most difficult European teams to play against, so I’m happy we could get these games,” USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said. “We need to play teams that will push us and create an environment where our players have to solve problems and play under pressure. We’re still early in our process of building towards World Cup qualifying for ’27 and we still have a lot of growth to go as a team and as individuals, so these summer matches at these great soccer venues will once again provide a platform for the players to show their abilities to excel at a high level.”

The U.S. and Ireland have played each other 15 times, and the U.S. has won every game.

Presale for tickets to the USWNT game against the Republic of Ireland in Commerce City begins Tuesday, March 25. The window will close on Friday, March 28 at 8 a.m. Fans can watch the game on TBS, truTV and Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports.

Several current USWNT players are from Colorado, including team captain Lindsey Heaps and forwards Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson. Heaps is from Golden, Wilson is from Windsor and Swanson is from Highlands Ranch.

Denver recently became the newest city chosen for the National Women's Soccer League expansion, making it the first pro women's sports team in a major national league to call Denver home. The team is set to begin playing in 2026.

“From the launch of our first professional women’s soccer team and our bid to host the 2031 Women’s Rugby World Cup to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team taking on Ireland, our city is setting the stage for the next generation of athletes and we can’t wait to cheer them on,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said.

