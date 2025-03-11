Denver vying to host the 2031 Men's and 2033 Women's Rugby World Cups

DENVER — Denver is vying to host the 2031 Men's and 2033 Women's Rugby World Cups, the Denver Sports Commission announced in a news release Tuesday.

The World Rugby delegation visited the Mile High City to scope it out as a potential host for these events. The delegation toured Empower Field at Mile High and Dick's Sporting Goods Park, which have hosted major sporting events successfully in the past.

Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos Members of World Rugby tour Empower Field at Mile High as a possible location for one of the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup games during on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver has hosted the Concacaf Nations League Finals, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and the US Women's Soccer National Team matches, among other major sporting events, in recent years.

Denver's rugby scene is also growing as the city's new women's professional rugby franchise prepares to play later this month.

“The United States’ hosting of men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 33 respectively represents a landmark moment for Rugby’s advancement across this great nation," World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said. "We are already witnessing great engagement, enthusiasm and motivation from cities interested in hosting these world-renowned sports events, and we are thrilled to see Denver to the fore, where rugby’s footprint is growing rapidly.”

The Men's Rugby World Cup involves 24 teams playing 52 matches. It is the third-largest sporting event in the world, according to the Denver Sports Commission. The Rugby World Cup is held every four years.

The Rugby World Cup generated $1.95 billion in total spending in 2023, attracting 425,000 international visitors to the host country, according to the Denver Sports Commission. The United States was selected in May of 2022 to host the Rugby World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history.

“Denver is a sports town, and we are committed to growing rugby’s presence here. We are proud to showcase our world-class venues, passionate fan base and welcoming destination,” Denver Sports Commission Executive Director Matthew Payne said.